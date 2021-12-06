An inspiring political personality we know today has a remarkable back story Anil Jain, a leader and member of the all famous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started his struggle a decade ago and ever since, he has been into helping people selflessly and serving the best interests of the people. Over the years, India has seen multiple lawyers turning into politicians and succeeding in the field. Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have been reputed lawyers before they entered the domain of politics.

Before independence, influential figures like Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel were also lawyers. Anil Jain set foot into the domain of politics and then got the chance to become a lawyer too. Lawyers know the nitty-gritty of law and are supposed to have better skills than people from other professions. By becoming politicians, they put their knowledge of laws to frame legislation and massively benefit society. Anil Jain is one such lawyer turned politician!

Anil, during the days of his college, campaigned for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). This helped him develop the spirit of students’ union amongst others in and around the place (Bundi). He got admission into Government Law College, Kota for an LLB course in 2011. In the same year, he won a ticket to compete in elections as a student union leader, but due to semester exams, Anil was unable to dedicate himself to the elections.

Although, he made sure to support the student union, which led to their victory for three continuous years. In 2012, he got entry into Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and for two years, he stood firm against Congress and its leaders. Anil played a huge part in convincing people with BJP’s promises, thus getting votes in huge numbers. Till 2015, he campaigned for and supported the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Apart from these, he campaigned for BJP in the State Assembly Elections in Rajasthan (2013) and achieved victory in the same. In Parliamentary General Elections, 2014, he campaigned for BJP from Kota-Bundi district and Banswada-Dungarpur district.

The ruling party came out victorious at both places. He joined the Bhajpa Kisan Morcha in 2015 and has been dedicated to helping & assisting the farmers of our country through Kisan Morcha. He is the kind of politician who has worked round the clock for the betterment of the underprivileged class, minorities and other poor sections of society. Working selflessly and efficiently, Anil has always aimed at the growth of our country through the means of politics and law.