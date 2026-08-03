From Printing Press To Your Wallet: Who Prints India’s Currency And What Polymer Notes Could Change?

The currency note in your wallet has travelled a long journey before reaching you. A ₹500 note or a ₹10 note does not appear overnight. It begins its life inside a high-security printing press. It then moves through a carefully managed network of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offices, currency chests and banks before entering everyday circulation.

Most people think RBI prints all Indian currency notes. That is not exactly true.

RBI issues currency notes. But the actual printing is done by two specialised organisations that operate four banknote printing presses.

The Four Factories That Make India’s Money

India’s currency printing system is divided between two companies.

The first is the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a government-owned security printing company.

SPMCIL operates two currency note presses:

Currency Note Press in Nashik, Maharashtra

Bank Note Press in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

The second is Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RBI.

BRBNMPL operates:

Mysuru printing press in Karnataka

Salboni printing press in West Bengal

Together, these four facilities produce the banknotes that enter India’s economy.

But printing is only the first step.

RBI’s role: The Issuer, Not Just The Manager

RBI has the sole authority to issue currency notes in India.

It decides how many notes are needed, which denominations must be supplied and how currency should be distributed across the country.

Once notes are printed, they move into RBI’s currency management system.

This system includes 19 RBI issue offices spread across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

These offices act as regional currency hubs.

They receive, store and distribute notes. They also manage the withdrawal of damaged and unfit currency.

The Hidden Vault Network: Currency Chests

Between RBI offices and banks lies another important part of the system: currency chests.

Currency chests are secure storage facilities operated by authorised banks on behalf of RBI.

They are spread across the country and act as the backbone of cash distribution.

As of March 2024, RBI data showed 2,794 currency chests and 2,460 small coin depots.

These facilities help move currency from RBI’s network to banks and ATMs.

The journey of a note looks simple:

Printing press → RBI issue office → Currency chest → Bank → Customer

But managing this chain across a country of more than a billion people is a massive logistical operation.

What Happens When A Note Becomes Old?

A currency note does not stay in circulation forever.

Notes become dirty, damaged or worn out after repeated use.

Banks collect these notes and send them through the currency management system.

RBI classifies them as soiled, mutilated or imperfect notes depending on their condition.

Unfit notes are removed from circulation and replaced with fresh currency.

This continuous replacement cycle keeps the cash system functioning.

Why Polymer Notes Have Entered The Conversation

India’s currency system is now preparing for a possible material change.

The government has approved field trials of polymer notes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations.

The move does not mean India is replacing all paper notes with polymer. It is a trial to test how polymer currency performs in Indian conditions.

BRBNMPL has started the process of sourcing banknote-grade polymer substrate for these trials.

The material being considered is not ordinary plastic. It is a specialised BOPP-based polymer substrate designed for security printing.

The proposed trials involve 1 billion notes each of the ₹10 and ₹20 denominations.

Why consider Polymer Currency?

Countries such as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom already use polymer notes.

The main advantage is durability.

Polymer notes generally last longer than traditional paper-based notes. They can also include advanced security features such as transparent windows and embedded elements.

For India, the biggest question is not whether polymer technology exists.

The question is whether the country’s existing currency ecosystem can adapt to it.

That means testing everything from printing processes to sorting machines, banking systems and public handling.

The future of India’s money

India already has a sophisticated currency network.

Four presses print the notes. RBI manages their movement. Thousands of currency chests help distribute them.

The polymer experiment is the next test for this system.

If successful, it will not just change what a banknote is made of.

It will show how India’s entire money-making machine can adapt to the future.

Also Read: RBI To Roll Out Plastic Rs 10, Rs 20 Notes: Are They Better Than Paper currency Despite Higher Printing Costs?