FSSAI Proposes Ban On ‘Fake’ Paneer: Why Is Food Regulator Targeting Analogue Products?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the sale of analogue paneer made using ingredients that are not derived from milk. The move is aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring that products sold in the market as “paneer” actually meet the standards and definition prescribed for the popular dairy product.

What Is Analogue Paneer?

Analogue paneer refers to products that are designed to resemble paneer but are made partly or entirely using non-milk ingredients, such as vegetable fats, starches, plant-based proteins or other substitutes. While such products may look and taste similar to paneer, they are not traditional dairy paneer. FSSAI’s concern is particularly focused on products being marketed or presented in a way that could lead consumers to believe they are buying genuine paneer.

FSSAI proposes to ban the sale of analogue paneer made from constituents not derived from milk. The proposal seeks to safeguard consumer interests and ban the practice of marketing analogue products as paneer. pic.twitter.com/6Lz2QGshAH — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) September 24, 2026

Why Does FSSAI Want a Ban?

The proposed action is primarily about consumer protection and clear food labelling. Paneer is a milk-based product, and consumers buying it may reasonably expect it to contain ingredients derived from milk. FSSAI wants to prevent businesses from selling analogue products under the name of paneer when they do not meet the required standards. The move could also help reduce confusion among consumers who may not realise that a product marketed similarly to paneer is actually made from non-dairy ingredients.

What Could Change for Consumers?

If the proposal comes into effect, manufacturers and sellers would have to ensure that products labelled and sold as paneer comply with the applicable food standards. Analogue products may still have a place in the food market if permitted under the relevant regulations, but they would need to be appropriately identified and labelled, rather than being passed off as conventional paneer. The proposal is therefore less about restricting consumer choice and more about ensuring that consumers know exactly what they are buying when they purchase paneer.

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