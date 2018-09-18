The price of petrol was up by 10 paise from Monday while diesel prices witnessed an increase by 9 paise. Where petrol prices are set to cross the psychological mark of Rs 90, several Indian cities are already selling a litre of petrol for Rs 90-91.

Petrol and diesel prices continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday as a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 82.16 in the national capital while a litre of diesel was costing at Rs 73.87. Among the top Indian cities, Mumbai also continued to face the maximum brunt of the fuel price hike as the petrol price reached Rs 89.54 while the price of a litre of diesel was recorded at Rs 78.42.

According to a recent survey, the unprecedented and ever-increasing prices of fuel have forced the consumers to cut down on their basic expenses in order to manage their monthly bill of fuel.

The Central government recently shrugged off the possibility of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel citing the ramifications of it will be too great to deal with. It was said that cutting the fuel prices by even Rs 2 will cost somewhere between Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 in revenues.

Nevertheless, a couple of states in the country have already announced a cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) which has given some respite to the consumers. Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5, Rs 2 and Rs 2 respectively while West Bengal government recently announced a cut of Re 1.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on the other hand, has reiterated it time and again that he wants petrol and diesel to come under Goods and Services Tax (GST) as soon as possible. He had also urged his home state Odisha to reduce VAT on fuel and bring down the prices of it.

