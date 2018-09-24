Petrol retail rates finally breached the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai by touching Rs 90.08 per litre and diesel prices shot up by five paise per litre in Parbhani where it sold at Rs 79.15, reports said. The highest petrol prices logged in various cities included: Nanded Rs 91.61, Amravati Rs 91.31, Ratnagiri Rs 91.14 and Jalgaon Rs 91.01.

Petrol retail rates finally breached the Rs 90 mark in Mumbai by touching Rs 90.08 per litre and diesel prices shot up by five paise per litre in Parbhani where it sold at Rs 79.15, reports said. The highest petrol prices logged in various cities included: Nanded Rs 91.61, Amravati Rs 91.31, Ratnagiri Rs 91.14 and Jalgaon Rs 91.01. However, Aurangabad notched the highest prices when diesel crossed the Rs 80 mark and retailed on Monday at Rs 80.53 per litre, followed by Amravati at Rs 79.90 and Solapur at Rs 79.25.

Federation of Maharashtra Petroleum Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) President Uday Lodh said that the new rate became effective after a hike of 11 paise effected on Monday.

An official said that there was no fall in demand with the festival season currently on, and the upward trend was likely to continue for some time.

The rise in fuel prices triggered wider criticism of the government for not cutting excise duty on the heavily taxed petrol and diesel.

