Fuel prices: The petrol and diesel prices continue to skyrocket as petrol was being sold at Rs 82.83/lt in Delhi, Rs 88.29/lt in Mumbai after a slight increase of Rs 0.11 respectively. While the diesel capped Rs 75.69/lt in Delhi and Rs 79.35/lt in Mumbai.

The fuel prices continue to rise as petrol was being sold at Rs 82.83 per litre in Delhi and Rs 88.29 per litre in Mumbai after a slight increase of Rs 0.11 respectively. While the diesel prices were marked at Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi and Rs 79.35 per litre in Mumbai. The prices were increased in Delhi by Rs 0.23/lt and Rs 0.24/lt in the national capital and the financial capital respectively. The news agency ANI reported, “Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.83 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 75.69 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 88.29 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 79.35 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24), respectively.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Nodi had brainstormed with the top official of the major global and Indian oil and gas companies. In the meet, PM discussed the measures to control the continuously rising fuel prices and the US sanctions on Iran due to come into effect from November 4.

Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.83 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 75.69 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 88.29 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 79.35 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24), respectively. pic.twitter.com/UVAtV9wqRI — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

On Monday, the petrol was sold at Rs 82. 72 per litre and diesel was marked at Rs 75.46 per litre after a upsurge of Rs 0.08. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices were hiked by Rs 0.09. The petrol was priced at Rs 88.18 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 79.11 per litre.

