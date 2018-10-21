Fuel prices: The fuel prices have been cut down across the country for the fourth consecutive day. The petrol costs Rs 81.74 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.21 per litre in Mumbai after a cut of Rs 0.25 respectively. While diesel costs Rs 75.19 per litre in Delhi after the deduction of Rs 0.17 and dropped by 18 paise in Mumbai after which it was sold at Rs 78.82 per litre.

The fuel prices have been dropped for the consecutive fourth day as the petrol is being sold at Rs 81.74 per litre in Delhi after a cut of Rs 0.25 and Diesel at Rs 75.19 per litre after the deduction of Rs 0.17. While in Mumbai the petrol costs at Rs 87.21 per litre after a cut of Rs 25 paise and diesel rate dropped by 18 paise and marked at Rs 78.82 per litre.

The news agency ANI reported that “Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) and Rs 75.19 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17), respectively. While in Mumbai, Petrol and diesel prices are Rs 87.21 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) and Rs 78.82 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18) respectively.

Petrol & diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) and Rs 75.19 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17), respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.21 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) and Rs 78.82 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18), respectively. pic.twitter.com/cDQSW0Zma4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

A day ago, on Saturday, a drop of Rs 0.39 in petrol price was witnessed in the fuel prices. In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 81.99 per litre after a cut of Rs 0.39. while diesel was available for Rs 75.36 after a deduction of Rs 0.12 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were recorded at Rs 87.46 per litre and Rs 79.00 per litre respectively.

The news agency ANI had shared the figures of the fuel prices saying, “Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.99 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.39) and Rs 75.36 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.46 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.38) and Rs 79.00 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.13), respectively.”

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More