The Fuel prices continue to hike as petrol touched the Rs 84 mark in the national capital after the increase by 15 paise per litre and Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai. While diesel price hiked by 20 paise and 21 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

The fuel prices continue to hike as the petrol price increased by 15 paise per litre and touched Rs 84 mark in New Delhi on Thursday. While in Mumbai, petrol has been selling at Rs 91.34 per litre after gaining 14 paise.

Similarly, diesel prices were also increased in both the cities. In Delhi, diesel price was increased by 20 paise and was being sold for Rs 75.45 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel breached 80-mark post 21 paisa hike and was being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre.

