The news agency ANI reported, “Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.99 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.39) and Rs 75.36 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.46 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.38) and Rs 79.00 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.13), respectively.”

On Wednesday, the petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 82.38 per litre after a decrease of 10 paise and diesel for Rs 75.48 per litre in Delhi after a decrease of Rs 0.24 respectively. While in Mumbai petrol was priced at Rs 87.84 per litre and diesel for Rs 79.13 per litre after a decrease by 11 paise.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) on Wednesday had announced a one-day strike in demand to decrease the Value Added Tax (VAT) over fuel prices.

The association said that they will observe the strike from 6 am on October 22 to 5 am on October 23. Following the strike call, all petrol and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) pumps in the national capital will remain closed.

The dealers have called for a protest after Delhi government refused to decrease Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT in Delhi is higher than neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

