FUJIFILM India Celebrates Creativity Curated By So City With The Launch Of FUJIFILM’s New X-T30 III

New Delhi [India], June 23: FUJIFILM India successfully concluded Spectrum at Museo Camera Museum, Gurugram, on 19th June, 2026, where the brand officially unveiled the new FUJIFILM X-T30 III in an event curated by So City. The experience brought together 25 creators and welcomed a footfall of 50+ attendees including creators like Aparajita Misra, Purva Joshi, Narendra Raj, Surya and Mohammad Abbass, creating a vibrant platform for photographers, visual storytellers and imaging enthusiasts.

Designed to inspire and engage the creative community, Spectrum offered visitors an opportunity to experience the newly launched camera through dedicated hands-on zones and curated gallery viewings. Attendees explored the capabilities of the FUJIFILM X-T30 III while immersing themselves in an environment that celebrated photography and visual expression.

A standout feature of the FUJIFILM X-T30 III is Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulation technology. Equipped with a dedicated Film Simulation Dial, the camera enables users to access the brand’s iconic colour profiles with ease, allowing photographers and creators to achieve rich colours and cinematic aesthetics straight out of the camera.

One of the key highlights of the event was a keynote session by renowned photographer Dinesh Khanna, who shared valuable insights from his journey in photography and storytelling. Acclaimed photographer Abhimanyu Pandey also conducted an interactive session titled “How to Build Your Portfolio,” offering practical guidance for aspiring photographers looking to strengthen their creative careers.

Blending exhibitions, expert-led conversations and experiential activities, Spectrum reinforced FUJIFILM India’s commitment to supporting and empowering the photography community. The event not only marked the arrival of the FUJIFILM X-T30 III but also strengthened the brand’s vision of fostering creativity through innovation.

With another successful edition of Spectrum, FUJIFILM India continues to expand its X Series ecosystem while building meaningful experiences for the ever-evolving community of photographers and content creators.