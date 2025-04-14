GAIL Hits 97.6% Milestone In Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Pipeline Project

Under Urja Ganga Pipeline Project, Upon completing the remaining pipeline sections, GAIL will deliver natural gas to the Haldia refinery and the CGD networks in Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur.

GAIL (India) Limited has completed over 97.6 percent of the Jagdishpur–Haldia–Bokaro–Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), also known as the “Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga.” The state-owned enterprise has already placed 96.6 percent of the pipeline under commercial operations. The integrated pipeline, including the Barauni–Guwahati section, spans an authorized length of 3,306 kilometers and covers six states: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam. GAIL has laid 3,227 kilometers of the pipeline and commenced commercial operations on 3,119 kilometers, covering key segments such as Phulpur–Dobhi–Bokaro–Durgapur and Bokaro–Angul–Dhamra, among others.

Commercial Operations Expand Across States

The pipeline currently transports 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of natural gas. It supplies gas to four fertilizer plants, two major refineries at Barauni and Paradip, industrial consumers, and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks. These CGDs include cities such as Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Kolkata.

Progress on Durgapur–Haldia and Dhamra–Haldia Sections

GAIL has commissioned 132 kilometers of the 294-kilometer Durgapur–Haldia section up to Kolkata. Of the remaining 162 kilometers, the company has completed laying 103 kilometers. Simultaneously, GAIL is working on the 240-kilometer Dhamra–Haldia section, of which 198 kilometers are complete. The company reported limited availability of the Right of Use (RoU) for these segments, which has pushed the completion deadline from March 2025 to December 2025.

Pipeline to Boost Gas Supply in Eastern India

Upon completing the remaining pipeline sections, GAIL will deliver natural gas to the Haldia refinery and the CGD networks in Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur. The pipeline will also supply gas to industrial consumers located along the route. The company confirmed in a statement that the full operationalization of the JHBDPL and its expansions will significantly increase the availability of natural gas in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife, Erica Stoll? Watch The Emotional Moment After His 2025 Masters Win