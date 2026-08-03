GAIL Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles, Yet Shares Slide: Are Global Gas Risks Hiding Bigger Opportunity?

GAIL’s shares plunged 4% as investors ignore stellar results. One of the strongest quarters in years failed to excite investors due to concern over future gains. Stock traded with a huge selling pressure on Monday. Stocks slipped down 4% in today’s trading session until 1 pm.

On the NSE, the stock slid 4.18 per cent at 173.86. GAIL opened at 182.10 and later hit a low of 172.15 before coming back a bit. The stock is currently trading 4.18 per cent lower. GAIL is worth 1.14 lakh crore and the stock is trading much lower compared to its 52-week high, i.e., 186.87.

GAIL Has Nearly Doubled Net Profit in Q1FY23 of India Gas

It turned out to be a record-high profit as net consolidated profit jumped up from 2,382.24 crore in Q1FY22 and was announced this Tuesday at its investors’ meeting in Mumbai.

In Q1FY23 GAIL made a whopping 4,670.99 crore, up from 2,382.24 crore in the same period last year. “Inflows grew in the gas marketing sector,” it declared. The revenue, boosted due to the good flow of business that’s in all segments, was recorded at $41,350.18, a 20% growth over last year’s same quarterly profit and revenue (FY22), which registered $35,428.81.

The biggest surprise on the earnings side was petrol marketing. The profit of the division zoomed to ₹3,481.29 crore, triple the last year’s ₹1,071.60 crore. Natural gas transmission income too was steady at 1,782 crore, up 14 per cent.

LPG business was another shining spot with earnings soaring to Rs 772.50 crore from Rs 205.01 crore last year. The petrochemicals segment, which has been under pressure for a few quarters, also improved with losses narrowing to ₹122.53 crore from ₹248.63 crore.

Sequential Recovery Demonstrates Operational Strength

The quarter-on-quarter numbers told a similarly strong story. Consolidated net profit rose sharply from ₹1,262 crore in the March quarter to ₹4,292 crore in June, while revenue increased 12 per cent to ₹38,953 crore. EBITDA improved to `6,348 crore from `1,129 crore. Operating margin improved to 16.3 per cent from a mere 3.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

But the market has been asking whether that level of profitability is sustainable, given all these impressive numbers, analysts say.

Management Remains Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

The management itself said the outlook was still cloudy because of global geopolitical uncertainty. Supply disruptions, volatile LNG prices and changing international flows of gas have temporarily boosted margins, but the conditions may not continue. The company has not upgraded its FY27 gas trading EBIT guidance following the blockbuster quarter and has kept it unchanged, pointing to a cautious stance.

Brokers Remain Bullish on The Long-Term Outlook

But brokerages are still finding value in the stock. Motilal Oswal Financial Services is maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating for the stock, with a target of Rs 206. The firm expects faster growth in earnings in the coming 1-2 years, on account of enhanced gas transmission volumes and improved profitability in gas marketing. ICICI Securities has become bullish and upgraded the stock to Buy with a target price of 215. Kotak Securities has upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ with the same ₹215 target, stating that the June quarter was one of the most profitable quarters for GAIL despite severe global supply disruptions.

Macquarie maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target of Rs 205 but warned that the very strong marketing and LPG earnings were partly timing-related and could normalise in the coming quarters. Morgan Stanley kept its ‘equal-weight’ rating but increased its target price to 190, saying the global petrol market remains supportive in the near term, but longer-term supply dynamics will dictate future earnings.

Konkan LNG’s merger gets board nod

GAIL’s board also approved the merger of the wholly owned subsidiary Konkan LNG Ltd with the parent company along with the quarterly results. The move will help streamline the corporate structure, strengthen operational integration and improve efficiency by bringing the Dabhol LNG terminal business under GAIL directly.

What To Watch Next For Investors

The market’s response on Monday suggests investors are no longer rewarding companies just for reporting strong quarterly numbers. Instead, the focus has shifted to whether current profits can withstand shifting global energy dynamics. The June quarter earnings strength of GAIL has been confirmed but the next few quarters will tell whether this is the start of a sustained growth cycle or just an unusually good run in global petrol markets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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