GAIL Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles, Yet Shares Slide: Are Global Gas Risks Hiding Bigger Opportunity?

GAIL Has Nearly Doubled Net Profit in Q1FY23 of India Gas
Sequential Recovery Demonstrates Operational Strength
Management Remains Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty
Brokers Remain Bullish on The Long-Term Outlook
Konkan LNG’s merger gets board nod
What To Watch Next For Investors
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.