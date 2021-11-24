Mr. Ganpat Banthia is the founder and President of Shri Champalal Banthia Charitable Trust and a team of nearly 1000 people is associated with him along with the former Home Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria.

In the past couple of years, we all lived a life which we never wanted as the COVID-19 pandemic affected a majority of people not only emotionally and physically but financially as well. In other words, it won’t be wrong to say that mankind faced one of the toughest times in the history of humanity because of this lethal virus in view of the fact that it not only took many lives but also snatched jobs and livelihood from many individuals and even economy of the developed nations got crumbled.

However, we were still able to survive and defeat COVID-19 because of the huge efforts made by the medical fraternity and the COVID-19 warriors who didn’t even care about their lives and were out on the roads for helping the poor and needy.

Mr. Ganpat Banthia is also one of those courageous COVID-19 warriors! Although he devoted his life to social work even before the pandemic struck yet during these tough times, he increased the magnitude of his social work and tried to provide help to maximum number of people. Mr. Banthia is from Balotra, Rajasthan, and being the son of Shri. Champalal Banthia, a freedom fighter and former MLA, he understands the problems faced by common public in a pretty good manner which further helps him in finding quick and feasible solutions to those issues. Mr. Ganpat Banthia is active in the field of politics too. He is also a successful businessmen who is involved in various businesses including manufacturing of cement allied products such as PCC poles, bricks, blocks, interlocking tiles, manufacturing and repairing of electric transformers and distribution of cosmetic products in various cities of Rajasthan.

In the times of COVID-19, Mr. Ganpat Banthia left no stone unturned in ensuring that the help reaches the needy and when majority of us were inside our houses during the lockdown, he was out on the roads distributing masks, sanitizers, medicines, ration kits, etc. among the public, especially to those who belong to the underprivileged sections of the society.

Mr. Ganpat Banthia also played an important role in arranging the oxygen cylinders and concentrators for the COVID-19 positive patients during the second wave of COVID-19 because of which many lives were saved. The humanitarian work done by Mr. Ganpat Banthia throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has got duly recognized and he has been felicitated by various organizations for the noble work done by him.

Times Applaud, the Global Press Release distribution network, also awarded him with the Corona Warrior Award 2021 for his outstanding social work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Banthia has served the public while working on these posts as well – as an executive member in Bharatiya Janata party (Rajasthan), Chairman of ITI college (Siwana), Chairman of “Shri Champalal Banthia Charitable Trust” (an NGO), Secretary of CEPT trust & Laghu Udyog Mandal ( Balotra ), President of Laghu Udyog Prakost Jodhpur region, Vice President of Business cell of Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan and founder member of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Balotra.

Mr. Ganpat Banthia states that the best feeling is of satisfaction which he derives after helping the poor and needy and the best thing about the social work that he likes is facing and overcoming the challenges that come his way while dealing with the problems which trouble common public. He is one of those very few people who never took undue advantage of his position or his family’s stature in the society and has always been dependent on his hard work, smart thinking and determination but what makes him stand apart from his contemporaries is his desire to bring smile on the faces of the downtrodden.

We congratulate Mr. Ganpat Banthia for getting the Corona Warrior Award 2021 by Times Applaud; he certainly deserves it and many more as well!