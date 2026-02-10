Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Reports Earnings for 9MFY26, PAT Jumps 499 Percent YoY

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 09: Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. (BSE: 538216), a leading player engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Knitted Fabrics as well as Knitted Garments, has announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025.

For the quarter ended 31 December, 2025 (Cons.), the company reported revenue from operations at Rs. 9891.02 Lakhs (Q3FY26), growing 348.39% YoY from Rs. 2205.90 (Q3FY25). EBITDA was reported at Rs. 647.51 Lakhs (Q3FY26), growing 447.54% YoY. PAT rose 2296.15% YoY to Rs. 427.45 Lakhs.

For the nine months ended 31 December, 2025 (Cons.), the revenue from operations was reported at Rs. 20108.92 Lakhs (9MFY26), growing 106.53% YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs. 1544.53 Lakhs (9MFY26), growing 178.72% YoY. PAT reported at Rs. 939.18 Lakhs (9MFY26), growing 499.94% YoY.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited enters the fourth quarter on the back of demonstrated execution strength and a robust operating track record. The Company has successfully crossed ₹100 crore in export revenues, underscoring its established capabilities in servicing global buyers and executing large-scale apparel programs across markets.

Order inflows during the year have remained strong across export and institutional segments, reflecting sustained customer confidence and repeat business. The institutional segment continues to provide consistent, high-volume orders, enabling predictable production planning, efficient capacity utilization, and operating leverage.

Supported by a diversified customer base across geographies and product categories, the Company benefits from strong revenue visibility and resilience against demand volatility. This positions Garment Mantra to sustain profitability, deepen economies of scale, and selectively expand across both premium and mass-market apparel segments during the remainder of the financial year.

As on date, the Company’s unexecuted order book stands at approximately ₹40 crore on a consolidated basis.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited is a Tirupur based apparel manufacturer and wholesaler with over 25 years of industry experience. The Company has established itself as a reliable supplier of high-quality apparel products, combining Indian textile craftsmanship with contemporary global designs.

Under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Prem Aggarwal, the Company has evolved from a domestic-focused player into a growing export-driven enterprise. With a clear focus on export markets, product diversification, and operational excellence, Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited continues to strengthen its footprint across international markets while contributing to India’s textile export growth story.

Domestically, the company continues to strengthen its wholesale network through hubs in Tirupur and Surat, enabling efficient service and competitive pricing across India’s major regions. Its recent start of Tamil Nadu distribution network will further enhances to its nationwide reach in same model.

