Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Garuda Construction IPO Subscribed 1.9 Times On Day 1

Garuda Construction and Engineering saw strong demand on its first day, with subscriptions reaching 1.91 times the total offer size on Tuesday.

Garuda Construction IPO Subscribed 1.9 Times On Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Garuda Construction and Engineering saw strong demand on its first day, with subscriptions reaching 1.91 times the total offer size on Tuesday.

The IPO garnered bids for 38,015,666 shares, exceeding the 19,904,862 shares available, as reported by the NSE. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment was particularly popular, being subscribed 3.43 times, while non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 1.10 times. However, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category received only 2% of its allotted shares.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd announced it had raised ₹75 crore from anchor investors prior to the IPO. The company set a price band of ₹92-95 per share for its total ₹264-crore initial public offering, which will close on October 10.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 18.3 million equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.5 million equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures. At the upper end of the price band, the total IPO size is ₹264 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilized primarily for working capital needs, with the remainder allocated for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Based in Mumbai, Garuda Construction is currently working on six residential projects, two commercial projects, one industrial project, and one infrastructure project, with an order book totaling ₹1,408.27 crore.

Financially, the company has shown significant growth, with revenue from operations increasing from ₹77.02 crore in FY22 to ₹154.18 crore in FY24, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. Profit after tax also rose from ₹18.78 crore in FY22 to ₹36.43 crore in FY24, growing at a CAGR of 25%.

Corpwis Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The company’s shares are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

MUST READ: Chot Lagi? Dard Hua!’ Jibes Ola CEO Bhavish To Kunal Kamra Over Ola Electric Service Center

Filed under

BSE Garuda Construction IPO IPO NSE

Also Read

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Netanyahu Warns Lebanon Risks Destruction Similar to Gaza Conflict’s Impact

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Urgent Food Security Crisis Looms Over Lebanon Amid Escalating Israeli Strikes, Warns WFP Director

Delhi: 21 Child Labourers Rescued by Police in Sadar Bazar Operation

Delhi: 21 Child Labourers Rescued by Police in Sadar Bazar Operation

What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

What Do Kashmiri Pandits Demand From The New Government? Key Issues Explained

Entertainment

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Lifestyle

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox