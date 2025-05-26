Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Gauri Khan Shines As Star Mentor At NIF Global’s Interior Design Excellence Awards

Draped in effortless elegance, Gauri Khan dazzled the crowd—not just as a mentor, but as a design icon.

Gauri Khan, celebrated interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, stole the spotlight at the Interior Design Excellence Awards hosted by the New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global). As Celebrity Mentor, she felicitated the country’s most promising young interior designers in a glittering ceremony that brought style, glamour, and creative brilliance to the fore. The event, attended by students, faculty, and industry guests, honored design excellence across NIF Global’s campuses in India and celebrated the institute’s growing reputation for delivering globally aligned design education.

Queen of Style Meets Future Kings And Queens Of Design

Draped in effortless elegance, Gauri Khan dazzled the crowd—not just as a mentor, but as a design icon. “Interior design today is so much more than just decor. It’s about shaping experiences; how we live, how we feel, how we connect with space,” she said. She walked the stage with poise, presented awards with warmth, and dropped pearls of wisdom for the next generation. “Let your spaces breathe. Minimalism has its own magic. Light is your greatest tool, use it to evoke emotion. And above all, design with honesty,” she advised.

The Shah Rukh Of Interiors

Before she ruled the world of luxury interiors, Gauri Khan ruled the tabloids as the ever-elegant wife of Bollywood’s King Khan. But Mrs. SRK is no shadow queen—she built her empire, Gauri Khan Designs, brick by chic brick. From revamping celebrity homes to crafting artful ambiences, Gauri brought her innate sense of glam and grandeur to everything she touched. Whether designing for Mukesh Ambani or styling spaces for Vogue shoots, Gauri made sure the design drama stayed high. With her trademark wit, she once said, “I design spaces, not lives—but somehow, everyone keeps asking me how I designed Shah Rukh’s.”

A Night Of Recognition And Radiance

Ms. Tisha Khosla, stylist and author, opened the evening and felicitated Gauri Khan on stage. The ceremony recognized excellence across NIF Global’s campuses, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Surat, and more. Gauri presented awards to students who demonstrated innovation, originality, and bold design thinking.

With Gauri Khan’s mentorship and NIF Global’s international presence, students gain access to a curriculum shaped by industry icons. “Whether it’s luxury interiors or fashion show sets, the vision here is future-ready and rooted in excellence,” Gauri said in her closing remarks.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Gauri Khan

