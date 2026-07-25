Gautam Adani’s Journey: How a School Dropout Became Asia’s Richest Billionaire

The incredible journey of Gautam Adani – from a young businessman in Ahmedabad to Asia’s richest person over three decades of business expansion – is one of the finest tales of aspiration, hard work and business development you’ll ever hear. Adani now heads some of the biggest projects across India.

Adani was born into a middle-class Jain family in Ahmedabad and grew up in a modest home with his father running a small textile business. He didn’t follow the traditional path of getting a degree and joining the family business but chose the road less travelled. The decision would set his course for his career, eventually helping him build one of India’s biggest business groups and become one of the country’s most influential entrepreneurs.

Today, at the age of 64 years, the former college dropout sits at the top of the infrastructure conglomerate, the Adani Group; is Asia’s richest and ranked 17th richest billionaire globally; and boasts a net worth of $113 billion to his name, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has accumulated more than $28 billion in gains to his fortune year-to-date alone, and this journey of business ambition began long ago.

This Young Business Visionary’s Choice Changed The Course Of His Future

Many may not know that his entrepreneurial life started at a young age.

When Adani enrolled for college, he chose to drop out and move to Mumbai to do business. He had no famous surname in the corporate world, no huge financial backing. He took up a job as a diamond sorter with Mahendra Brothers. It was his first exposure to the world of trading and lessons that would shape his entrepreneurial journey.

A few years later, Adani returned to Ahmedabad at the insistence of his elder brother, who needed help running a plastics business. Here he was introduced to the world of imports and international trade through the medium of PVC, an experience which would ultimately lead him to launch a business of his own.

From Trading Company to Infrastructure Giant

In 1988, Adani started Adani Exports, now called Adani Enterprises. The company traded in agricultural and power commodities at the start. When the economy of India opened up in the early 1990s, he saw new opportunities and moved up to bigger businesses slowly.

This led to decades of rapid expansion. The group entered ports, logistics, mining, power generation, transmission, airports, cement, roads and renewable energy. Instead of creating separate businesses, Adani focused on building the broad infrastructure network that supported India’s economic development.

The Adani Group today owns and operates India’s biggest commercial port, Mundra Port, and has a significant presence in power and logistics across the country, including eight airports. Its footprint also extends overseas with ports in Australia, Israel, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

Building a Diversified Conglomerate

From a small trading company, the business has grown into a diversified conglomerate with interests in transport, energy, defence, data centres, digital businesses, food, real estate and green energy.

The group also has started to heavily invest in technologies expected to shape the future. One of its biggest announcements is a $100bn investment to build AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy by 2035. The larger programme is expected to draw another USD 150 billion in related industries, creating an AI infrastructure ecosystem that could be worth nearly USD 250 billion over the next decade.

As the business has grown, Adani has increased the group’s philanthropy through the Adani Foundation. He launched a Rs 150 crore rural eye-care initiative in Bihar in July 2026 with an aim to carry out up to 3.3 lakh eye surgeries annually and train about 1,000 eye-care professionals each year. He also announced another Rs 500 crore at the launch to expand similar programmes across the country, saying the effort was inspired by the belief that “Seva Hi Saadhna Hai” — service is the highest form of worship.

A Journey Still in Progress

Unlike many industrialists who built on family businesses, Gautam Adani created the Adani Group as a first-generation entrepreneur. Gautam Adani built his from scratch. His journey from a school dropout to working in Mumbai’s diamond market to building one of the country’s largest infrastructure groups is a story of calculated risks, rapid expansion and perseverance.

Whether viewed as a nation builder, a bold entrepreneur or one of India’s most closely watched business leaders, Gautam Adani’s story remains one of the most remarkable business journeys of modern India.

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