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Home > Business News > GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-23 18:32 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 23 : Global Business Social (GBS), a made-in-India (surat) business networking platform, is celebrating its first anniversary with a two-day business conclave summit and fashion week in Surat on June 20 and 21, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, business mentors and designers from across the india.

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The programme was inaugurated by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi. Adding to the grandeur of the evening, the Fashion Week was graced by Jignesh Patil and family, along with the Commissioner’s wife as special guests, further elevating the celebration of fashion, creativity, and entrepreneurship at GBS Fashion Week 2026.

GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

The event aimed to create new business opportunities for members, strengthen networking among them and showcase the platform’s achievements over the past year.

GBS Founder Pinkesh Patel said that the platform, which was launched on June 27 last year, has grown with 160+ members within a year. Currently, four groups of GBS are operating in Surat and Bardoli, and the organisation plans to expand its network across India in the coming years.

GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

“The primary objective of GBS is to provide micro, small and emerging entrepreneurs with an Indian business networking platform where they can connect easily, generate opportunities and expand their businesses nationally. We have built GBS on a made-in-India philosophy to support entrepreneurs across the country, particularly those from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” Pinkesh Patel (Founder) said.

The summit had an feature series of business sessions, Fire Talk with Renowned Entrepreneurs from Diverse Industries, Women wing chapter launch, Gala dinner and an awards ceremony with well known music band. Participants got the opportunity to interact with industry experts and business leaders from different sectors.

GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat

Among the keynote speakers and special guests are Business coach and investor Basesh Gala, Communication coach Divas Gupta and Personal Branding coach Mansie Y Tthakkar, known for her talks on Chanakya Niti. They have shared the insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, communication and business growth with Ai.

One of the major attractions of the event is the GBS Fashion Week, Surat’s first large-scale fashion showcase modelled on leading national fashion events. The fashion week featured 10 designers sequences presented by six women and four male designers. Designers from Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and other cities have showcased their diverse collections and creative concepts.

Adding to the glamour of the evening, celebrity showstopper Sadhvi Sail, a Femina Miss India winner, has graced the runway, further elevating GBS Fashion Week as a prestigious celebration of fashion, creativity, and emerging talent.

The event aims to provide a platform for emerging and established designers while highlighting Surat’s emergence as a hub for business, entrepreneurship and creative industries. It has been organised with the efforts of GBS members of the committee team.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat
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GBS marks first anniversary with two-day business summit and fashion week in Surat
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