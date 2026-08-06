GD Goenka International School Surat students shine in chess and roller skating competitions

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 6: Students of GD Goenka International School Surat have delivered outstanding performances in sports, excelling in chess and roller skating competitions and bringing laurels to the school at district, state, national and international levels. The achievements reflect the students’ dedication, discipline and sporting spirit, earning appreciation from teachers, parents and the school family.

In chess, Yati Agrawal showcased exceptional talent across several prestigious tournaments. She won first place in the LBHM International FIDE Rated Under-13 Chess Tournament, receiving a cash prize of Rs. 7,700. She also secured first place in the Shakti Grandeur 9.0 Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament, winning Rs. 2,000, and in the Grow Chess Under-14 Girls Tournament, where she received a cash prize of Rs. 1,500.

Another young chess player, Naksh Somani, also delivered an impressive performance. He secured the first place in the Surat District Chess Association Selection Tournament (State Under-7 Boys), and in the Gujarat State Under-7 Open Selection Tournament for the National Chess Championship 2026, thereby qualifying for the National Chess Championship.

In roller skating, GD Goenka International School Surat’s student Ishani Sondhi delivered excellent performances at the state-level. She demonstrated remarkable speed and skill, winning the 300-metre, 500-metre and 1,000-metre races, bringing pride to both the school and her family.

The school’s Academic Director and Principal congratulated all the students on their outstanding accomplishments and acknowledged the invaluable contribution of their coaches, parents and mentors in supporting their sporting journeys.

These achievements once again reflect GD Goenka International School Surat’s commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging participation in sports, and providing students with opportunities to excel across academics, co-curricular activities and competitive sporting events. The entire GDGIS family extends its best wishes to the young champions for continued success in their future endeavours.