Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 6: Students of GD Goenka International School Surat delivered impressive performances at the recent Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition, organised by the Surat District Aquatic Association, bringing laurels to the school with a series of medal-winning performances.

Representing the school, 28 swimmers competed across the Under-12 to Under-18 age categories in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly events at the Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool. The students secured multiple gold, silver and bronze medals, demonstrating their talent, dedication and commitment to sports, and the school’s emphasis on structured training, regular practice and all-round sporting development.

The Academic Director and the Principal congratulated the medal winners as well as the participating students for their commendable performances. They also acknowledged the support and guidance of coaches and parents, whose encouragement has played an important role in the students’ achievements.

The accomplishments reflect the hard work and perseverance of the students and reinforce GD Goenka International School Surat’s emphasis on sports alongside academic achievement. The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to pursue their sporting aspirations while supporting their overall development. The GD Goenka International School Surat family congratulates all the swimmers and wishes them continued success in future competitions.Press Release

GD Goenka International School Surat students win multiple medals at Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition

Surat: Students of GD Goenka International School Surat delivered impressive performances at the recent Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition, organised by the Surat District Aquatic Association, bringing laurels to the school with a series of medal-winning performances.

Representing the school, 28 swimmers competed across the Under-12 to Under-18 age categories in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly events at the Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool. The students secured multiple gold, silver and bronze medals, demonstrating their talent, dedication and commitment to sports, and the school’s emphasis on structured training, regular practice and all-round sporting development.

The Academic Director and the Principal congratulated the medal winners as well as the participating students for their commendable performances. They also acknowledged the support and guidance of coaches and parents, whose encouragement has played an important role in the students’ achievements.

The accomplishments reflect the hard work and perseverance of the students and reinforce GD Goenka International School Surat’s emphasis on sports alongside academic achievement. The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to pursue their sporting aspirations while supporting their overall development. The GD Goenka International School Surat family congratulates all the swimmers and wishes them continued success in future competitions.