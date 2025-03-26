GE Aerospace Delivers First Of 99 F404-IN20 Engines To HAL For Tejas Mk 1A: What To Know

GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Mk 1A, reinforcing India’s push for indigenous defense manufacturing. This marks a crucial step in strengthening the Indian Air Force’s fighter jet fleet.

GE Aerospace delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk 1A, marking a significant step in India’s defense manufacturing sector.

“This is an important milestone in our 40-year relationship with HAL and our commitment to strengthening India’s defense capabilities,” GE Aerospace stated, as reported by ANI. “We are excited to deliver the first of these engines for the Tejas Mk 1A fighter jet. Our collaboration ensures a strong future for India’s military by developing next-generation fighters and enhancing the country’s defense manufacturing ecosystem.”

A Longstanding Partnership

GE Aerospace has played a crucial role in India’s military jet propulsion advancements. The company collaborated with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in the 1980s, leading to the selection of the F404-IN20 engine for the Tejas LCA in 2004. The F404-IN20 is a specially tailored version of the F404 family, designed to meet the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) needs with the highest thrust within the series, a high-flow fan, and unique single-crystal turbine blades.

“The F404 proved to be an excellent fit for the Tejas LCA. During its first test flight in 2008, the aircraft climbed to various mission altitudes and achieved a speed of Mach 1.1,” The Hindu reported, quoting Shawn Warren, General Manager, Combat & Trainer Engines, GE Aerospace.

Challenges in Tejas Engine Production Restart

In the Hindu report, Warren highlighted the challenges associated with restarting the F404-IN20 production line, which had been inactive for five years. By 2016, GE Aerospace had delivered 65 F404-IN20 engines for the 40 Tejas jets ordered earlier. However, with no additional orders at the time, the production line was shut down.

When HAL placed an order for 99 additional engines in 2021 for the Tejas Mk 1A, GE had to undertake the complex task of restarting the production line and re-engaging the global supply chain. “Restarting a jet engine production line is a challenging process. Doing so during the COVID pandemic made it even more difficult,” Warren said. “We have been working closely with our suppliers to ramp up production of parts and materials for the F404-IN20.”

HAL’s Commitment to Tejas Production

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh recently emphasized the urgent need to add 35-40 fighter jets annually to address existing shortages. HAL has committed to producing 24 Tejas Mk 1A jets next year to help bridge this gap.

At Aero India, an HAL official, Mr. Sunil, reassured that supply chain issues with GE Aerospace had been resolved and that HAL would receive 12 F404-IN20 engines for the LCA Mk 1A this year. “GE has stabilized its manufacturing process for the F404 engines. We have already built three aircraft, and by the end of this year, 11 more will be manufactured. As the engines start arriving, deliveries to the IAF will commence,” he stated.

Future Production Plans

Sunil also revealed that three Tejas Mk 1A jets are already operational. By the year’s end, one jet from Nasik and 11 from Bengaluru will be ready. He emphasized HAL’s plan to complete the existing order for 87 LCA Mk 1A aircraft within three and a half years, while an additional order for 97 jets is expected to be fulfilled by the fiscal year 2031-32. The production rate will increase to 24 jets per year to meet the demand.

