Generative AI Adoption Grows Among CMOs With Focus On Content And Personalization

A large majority of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are significantly increasing their investments in Generative AI (GenAI), even as economic conditions remain uncertain. A recent survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found that 71% of CMOs plan to allocate over USD 10 million annually to GenAI within the next three years. This figure marks a sharp rise from 57% reported in the previous year. The survey highlights how GenAI adoption is becoming central to marketing strategies, replacing isolated pilot programs with full-scale applications. CMOs appear committed to integrating GenAI into everyday marketing operations despite economic headwinds.

The BCG report shows growing optimism among marketing leaders regarding GenAI. Positive sentiment among CMOs rose from 74% in 2023 to 83% in 2025. At the same time, concerns around GenAI have started to diminish. “GenAI is rapidly becoming embedded in the marketing function,” said Mark Abraham, a BCG managing director and global leader of the firm’s personalisation business. “Even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment, we’re seeing CMOs invest in shifting from isolated pilots to scaled GenAI use cases, enhancing personalisation and marketing operations.” CMOs see GenAI as a long-term value driver, not a short-term experiment.

CMOs See Gains In Content And Customer Engagement

More than one-third of CMOs report significant improvements in customer engagement, content quality, and content volume thanks to GenAI. These advancements mark a shift toward more scalable and dynamic marketing functions. However, fewer CMOs reported improvements in operational efficiency, such as increased productivity or reduced manual work. Still, marketing leaders continue to view GenAI as a key tool for enhancing customer experience and output. They now consider video content creation a growing priority, with 30% of CMOs ranking it high in their GenAI strategies. This focus highlights the evolving nature of content strategies across industries.

CMOs Prioritize Personalization, AI Agents, And Talent Development

The BCG survey reveals that CMOs are directing GenAI investments toward content creation, AI-powered personalization, and AI agent deployment. Predictive analytics remains central to personalization, helping CMOs tailor product recommendations, customer outreach timing, and content sharing. AI agents are emerging as transformative tools in marketing workflows, especially in B2B sectors. CMOs in both B2B and B2C segments plan major investments in this area. Meanwhile, companies face a shortage of GenAI expertise. To address this, many CMOs are prioritizing internal upskilling through hackathons, training programs, and talent development initiatives, rather than relying solely on external hiring.

