Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Business»
  • Gensol Engineering Shares Bounce Back After CFO Ankit Jain Steps Down

Gensol Engineering Shares Bounce Back After CFO Ankit Jain Steps Down

Gensol Engineering on Wednesday denied falsifying debt-related data, after credit rating agency ICRA downgraded the company and raised concerns over its liquidity position and corporate governance practices.

Gensol Engineering Shares Bounce Back After CFO Ankit Jain Steps Down

Gensol Engineering shares


Gensol Engineering announced CFO’s resignation on Friday. The company has appointed Jabirmahendi Mohammedraza Aga as the Chief Financial Officer in the place of Ankit Jain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Credit rating agencies ICRA and Care Edge Ratings downgraded the company’s credit rating and noted ongoing delays in the company’s debt servicing.

Gensol Engineering on Wednesday denied falsifying debt-related data, after credit rating agency ICRA downgraded the company and raised concerns over its liquidity position and corporate governance practices, a Reuters report read. The company denied any involvement in claims made by the rating agencies and added it would be setting up a committee to review the matter. “These are challenging times and we are taking decisive steps towards strengthening our financial position and ensuring long-term financial stability,” Gensol added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The firm’s stock fell further by 10% on Thursday.

Filed under

Gensol Engineering Shares Pprice gensol share price

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Bitcoin Reserve

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

China Had Record $540 Billion Of Exports In Rush To Beat Tariffs

After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

Entertainment

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

‘Powerpuff Girls’ CW Trailer Leaked: Wild Look At The Canceled Live-Action Show

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Who is Ranya Rao’s Husband And Did He Also Travel To Dubai With Actress?

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also Smuggling To Europe And US

Ranya Rao Makes A Shocking Confession In Gold Smuggling Case, Drops A Hint To Also

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A PIL Against Rapper For Promoting Vulgarity, Sexualising women

Is Honey Singh In Legal Trouble For His Song Maniac? This Actress Has Filed A

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR