Home > Business > Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

Glam Onn Season 6 – An Exotic Bloom Presented by Sonani Jewels

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 16, 2026 20:08:17 IST

New Delhi [India], February 16: Glamour, artistry, and imagination converged at Glam Onn Season 6, presented by Sonani Jewels, unveiling this year’s theme — An Exotic Bloom. Positioned as the glam industry’s signature annual themed calendar IP, Glam Onn celebrates fashion, beauty, and creative expression each year through a distinctive concept, culminating in a grand launch party.

Conceived and led by Parimal Mehhta, Founder of Blanckanvas Media — the force behind Glam Onn, the platform has evolved into a sought-after creative property, seamlessly blending fashion, beauty, and visual storytelling through high-concept calendar photoshoots.

For Season 6, the theme unfolded as a living garden of couture. Designers and artists interpreted An Exotic Bloom through statement ensembles, intricate embellishments, and lush textures — captured in stylised editorial frames rather than a traditional runway format. The calendar showcased creations by leading designers Ken Ferns, Pria Kataria Puri, Rohit Verma, Ashfaque Ahmad, Felix Bendish, Gagan Kumar, Asif Merchant, and Designz by Minaaz.

The creative vision was further elevated by industry stalwarts including Runway Celebrity Stylist Rehan Shah, Celebrity Photographer Sayan Surroy, and Luxury Floral Designer Bhavna Mordani of House of Homes, who collectively shaped the calendar’s larger-than-life aesthetic.

Bringing the theme to life were celebrated supermodels and personalities Iris Maity, Vaibhav Maurya, Anita Kumar, Anchal Kumar, Alesia Raut, Jitesh Nikam, Shubhi Joshi, Anjali Schmuck, Sachiin Kumbhaar, and Pankhuri Gidwani, alongside celebrity actor Shivam Kajuria — each serving striking, exotic looks that translated the floral fantasy into powerful visual imagery.

Presented by luxury brand Sonani, the world’s largest lab-grown diamond jewellery showroom, and led by founder Agastya Sonani, the showcase was elevated with a refined layer of luxury that perfectly complemented the theme’s opulence and visual richness.

Supported by creative experts Inshira Khan (Art Direction), HK Production (Videography), and Mukhtar Shaikh (Make-up), the project stood out as one of the season’s most visually compelling fashion and lifestyle calendar launches.

The annual property culminated in a high-energy Launch Party at plush Monarchy The Lounge – Venue Partner, bringing together designers, celebrities, influencers, and media tastemakers. Notable attendees included designer Rohit Verma, producer-entrepreneur Amit Khanna, and supermodel-television personality Diandra Soares, adding star presence to the celebration.

Powering the evening was Jerk Energy Drink as the Energy Drink Partner, with Jimmy’s Cocktails as the Mixers Partner and Boho as the Luxury Spirit Partner. 1664 Blanc joined as the Good Taste Partner, complemented by Smoke Lab as the Liquid Partner, while Frizzano Sparkling Beverages came on board as the Celebration Partner, marking the spirit of the night.

Glam Onn Season 6: An Exotic Bloom didn’t just present fashion — it captured an immersive floral fantasy through lens and artistry, reaffirming its position as a platform that nurtures creativity and sets new benchmarks in themed calendar showcases.

An annual celebration of style, Glam Onn continues to bloom — bolder, grander, and more inspiring with every season.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS