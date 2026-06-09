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Home > Business News > Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 16:33 IST

London [United Kingdom], June 9: The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, hosted at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London recognised outstanding brands and visionary leaders while fostering dialogue on innovation and the future of global business.

The historic House of Lords, British Parliament, London, played host to the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026, organised by The Brand Story with Klay Group as the Title Sponsor and Ernst & Young LLP as Process Advisors. The prestigious gathering brought together visionary leaders, distinguished policymakers, global entrepreneurs, and iconic brands, celebrating excellence in leadership, innovation, and industry impact.

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The grandeur of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London provided a fitting backdrop for one of the most prestigious gatherings of global business and leadership excellence. Organised by The Brand Story, the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 brought together influential leaders from across the world under the theme, “Leading the Future: Vision, Innovation, and Global Impact.”

The conclave was graced by eminent dignitaries including:

  • Hon. Paul Scully, Former UK MP (Sutton & Cheam); Former Minister for London Tech & Digital Economy
  • Shri KC Tyagi, Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, and Veteran Socialist Leader, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
  • Lord Rami Ranger, British Businessman, Philanthropist, and Member of the House of Lords
  • Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman, Automotive Skills Development Council, and Former President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India
  • Dr. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, MD, MRCPsych (UK), President, Thai-Bharat Cultural Lodge Association and Former Minister of Education, Thailand
  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Sharma, British-Indian Labour Party politician and former Member of Parliament for Ealing Southall from 2007 to 2024

Along with an esteemed gathering of business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, global investors, industry experts, and distinguished guests from across sectors. The conclave commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, who warmly welcomed the distinguished guests, award recipients, and delegates from around the world. Addressing the gathering, he remarked, “The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave is a celebration of visionary leadership, innovation, and excellence. It is a privilege to bring together remarkable individuals and organisations that are shaping industries across the world, creating impact, and inspiring future generations through their achievements.”

The inaugural session was followed by keynote addresses from the Chief Guests and Guests of Honour, insightful discussions on leadership and innovation, a ceremonial felicitation of distinguished dignitaries, and the launch of the Collector’s Edition Coffee Table Book. The programme also featured engaging conversations on business, entrepreneurship, and global collaboration, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony recognising exceptional brands and leaders for their contributions and achievements across diverse sectors.

The brands and leaders honoured at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 are mentioned below.

Global Most Trusted Brand

  • Niva Bupa
  • Mana Projects
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Luminous
  • VIDA Powered by Hero MotoCorp
  • Country Delight

Global Rising Star

  • Rose Merc Limited (Jury Selection)
  • Cyble (Jury Selection)
  • Gresbond by Kajaria
  • Ai+ Smartphone
  • Stepcare
  • AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky (Jury Selection)
  • Navi Mumbai Premier League
  • FabriCare by D’Decor
  • Biz-Insights IT Solutions (Jury Selection)

Global Leading Brand

  • Klay Group
  • Mana Projects
  • KRBL 
  • GREW Solar (Jury Selection)
  • GUS Education India LLP

Global Iconic Brand

  • India Gate
  • Tata AutoComp Systems Limited
  • National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Global Most Admirable Brand

  • Joby Joseph Interior Designs
  • Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport)

Global Social Impact Brand

  • Tata AutoComp Systems Limited
  • ALIMCO
  • FutureSkills Prime 

A MeitY – Nasscom Digital Skilling Initiative

Global Greatest Workplace

  • KPT Pipes 

Global Her Power

  • Sunila Awasthi, Co-Managing Partner, Lex Jurists
  • Yogita Tulsiani, Director and Co-founder, iXceed Solutions

Global Young Leader 40 Under 40

  • Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyble
  • Vandana M. Jagwani, Creative Director, Mahesh Notandass and Founder and Partner, Vandals
  • Aryan Agarwal, Vice President, Super Smelters Limited

Global Leader of the Year

  • Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Limited
  • Nitesh Bansal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, R Systems International Ltd.
  • Acharya Bhavinbhai Kiranbhai Pandya, Founder, Duttashray Ashram (Jury Selection)

Global Most Inspirational Leader

  • Kalpesh Khakhria, Group Chairman, Klay Group
  • Madhav Sheth, Founder, Nxt Quantum Shift Technologies and CEO, Ai+ Smartphone
  • Rajinder Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, Lex Jurists

The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 reinforced the importance of visionary leadership, innovation, and cross-border collaboration in shaping the future of business and society. The conclave served as a distinguished platform for celebrating excellence, fostering meaningful partnerships, and encouraging dialogue around the opportunities and challenges defining the next era of global growth.

Reflecting on the success of the conclave, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, said, “The Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 brought together exceptional brands and leaders from across the world to celebrate excellence, innovation, and collaboration. Their achievements continue to set new benchmarks for leadership and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

With participation from leading brands, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts, the conclave highlighted emerging trends and leadership perspectives shaping the future of the global economy. Building on this success, The Brand Story now looks forward to the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 in August 2026 and the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 in November 2026, continuing its mission of celebrating excellence and fostering impactful business dialogue across regions.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London
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Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

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Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London
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