Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Global Financial Markets Eye US Monetary Policy Next Week For Fresh Cues

US monetary policy review meeting next week, particularly the extent of interest rate cut.

Global Financial Markets Eye US Monetary Policy Next Week For Fresh Cues

Investors across financial markets, including in India, will look for fresh cues from the outcomes of the upcoming US monetary policy review meeting next week, particularly the extent of interest rate cut, if any.

The US Federal Reserve’s next meeting is scheduled for September 17-18, 2024.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently indicated that it was time for the US central bank to reduce interest rates as inflation rates aligned with its target.

Addressing the much-awaited Jackson Hole Symposium last month, Powell said that “the time has come for policy to adjust” but stopped short of hinting at the quantum of interest rate cut.

It is most likely that the US central bank will loosen its monetary policy, but investors are monitoring the extent of the cut – shallow or deep.

“The September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is expected to be when the US Fed will start lowering rates, though uncertainty persists over how much the Fed will lower rates this year,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a weekly note.

MUST READ: AI Shares Surge With Strong Funding And New Regulations

 

Investors remained mixed with equal proportions of US equity investors seeing the likelihood for just 50 or 75 basis points worth of cuts in 2024, said S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Inflation has been a pain point for the policymakers in the US, who wish to bring retail inflation to 2 per cent on a sustainable basis. The silver lining is that the latest inflation data (for August) showed that the inflation rate is steadily moderating towards the intended target.

“Going ahead, market focus will be on the upcoming FOMC meeting next week, while domestic market direction will also be influenced by domestic corporate earnings, which are forecasted to improve in Q2 on a QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) basis,” said Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign portfolio investors seemed to have upped their investments in India, hoping for a better return on investments amid high chances of interest rate cuts in the US.

“There are two reasons why FIIs have changed their strategy from selling to buying. One, there is a consensus now that the Fed will start cutting rates from this month onwards pushing the US yields down. This will facilitate fund flows from the US to emerging markets. Two, the Indian market is extremely resilient with strong momentum and missing out on the Indian market would be a bad strategy for FIIs. High valuations in India, however, continue to be a concern,” added Geojit Financial Services.
Indian markets surged strongly this week, reclaiming record highs, largely supported by positive global cues.

According to Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, “Looking ahead, the coming week will be critical with the US Fed meeting scheduled, and its outcome expected on September 18. With a 25 bps rate cut already priced in, a significant market reaction is unlikely.

The Fed’s guidance on inflation, growth, and future rate cuts will be key in shaping broader market sentiment, particularly regarding global liquidity and risk appetite. A 50 bps cut could spark a positive reaction, especially in emerging markets like India. However, this effect may be short-lived as it could also raise concerns about the underlying strength of the U.S. economy.”

Domestically, participants will also be closely monitoring wholesale inflation data.

Mishra advised that along with banking and financials, investors must focus on IT, real estate, and metals for long trades while being selective in other sectors.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE:  Oil India To Commence Drilling In Andaman Offshores

Filed under

Central Bank Interest rate Investors US Stocks

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox