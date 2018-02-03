The inaugural day of the first-ever Global Investors Summit in Assam saw the signing of as many as 176 initial pacts in a range of sectors with investment commitments worth Rs 64,386 crore. Leading from the front, public sector oil behemoth ONGC committed Rs 13,000 crore investment in the state, according to the spokesperson of Advantage Assam- Global Investors Summit 2018.

The first day of Global Investment Summit, being held here, witnessed the signing of a total of 176 MoUs with 160 companies, amounting to Rs 64,386 crore. While Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd said that his company will invest Rs 2,500 crore in next three years time in retail, petroleum, telecom, tourism and sports sectors, companies like McLeod Russell, Century Plyboards Ltd, and Spicejet also assured to invest considerable amounts to boost the economy of the region.

Ambani, in his address at the meet, also said that Reliance Industries also set up a world-class football academy and a centre for conservation of wildlife and ecotourism in Assam.

Spicejet CEO Ajay Singh said that the company is contemplating to use Guwahati as a gateway to Thailand, Myanmar and other ASEAN countries. “We are also contemplating to launch seaplanes to connect different remote locations in India’s northeastern region, which has tremendous potential. The mighty Brahmaputra river can be the largest runway for the seaplanes,” he said adding that Spicejet has also been working on to market the fruits and vegetables produced in the region to other parts of the country by establishing a modern supply chain.

Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu said his country was keen to continue to foster bilateral ties and was committed to identifying further areas of cooperation to contribute to the development of the state.

Other top industrialists who took part in the summit included Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekharan, Mcleod Russell India Ltd MD Aditya Khaitan, Century Plyboards Ltd MD Sajjan Bhajanka, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishnan, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd MD Dilip Sanghvi, Ficci President Rashesh Shah, among others.