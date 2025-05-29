Global Markets Cheer US Court Ruling On Tariffs As India Reviews FTA Plan, Federal Court Rejects Trump-Era Reciprocal Tariffs

A Manhattan-based federal court on May 28 struck down former US President Donald Trump’s move to impose reciprocal tariffs on foreign trading partners. The court ruled that Trump could not use emergency powers to enforce such tariffs and stated that any imposition of tariffs must come from Congress. The decision declared that tariffs introduced under emergency economic powers lacked legal standing, marking a significant blow to Trump-era trade policy. The ruling has immediate implications for ongoing global trade dynamics, particularly for countries negotiating trade agreements with the United States, including India.

GTRI Urges Caution in India-US FTA Talks

Following the court’s decision, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) advised India to tread carefully in its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United States. Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, emphasized the importance of legal integrity in trade discussions. “With the Trump tariffs standing on shaky legal ground, India must pause and reassess its negotiation strategy before committing to an FTA that could disproportionately favour U.S. interests,” said Srivastava. He further stated that India should avoid agreements shaped by threats or unlawful measures, noting that the court’s ruling affirms the tariffs violated both WTO rules and US laws.

India-US Bilateral Trade Deal Nearing First Phase

Despite the legal developments, India and the US remain poised to sign the first tranche of the anticipated Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) before July. According to a May 23 ANI report citing government sources, the two nations are actively working toward finalizing the initial stage of the agreement. The BTA would mark a significant moment in India-US economic relations and could unlock new opportunities for commerce and investment. In FY 2024-25, the US retained its position as India’s largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year, with bilateral trade totaling USD 131.84 billion and India enjoying a USD 41.18 billion trade surplus.

Global Markets React Positively to Court Ruling

The court’s ruling triggered positive reactions in global stock markets, reflecting investor optimism. Japan’s Nikkei and Korea’s Kospi each surged two percent following the announcement. Indian markets also responded swiftly, with the BSE Sensex jumping over 500 points before giving up some gains later in the session. The ruling appears to have restored some investor confidence in the stability of international trade regulations, influencing short-term market sentiment across key economies.

Trump’s Tariff Policy Aimed At Reciprocity But Faced Legal And Global Backlash

US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy aimed to protect American industries by imposing steep duties on imports, particularly targeting China, the European Union, and other major trading partners. He used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act and emergency economic powers to justify tariffs on steel, aluminum, and various other goods, citing national security concerns. Trump also introduced the idea of “reciprocal tariffs,” demanding equal trade terms from countries that imposed higher duties on US exports. Critics argued that these tariffs violated World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and disrupted global supply chains, while supporters claimed they safeguarded American jobs and industries. (With Inputs From ANI) Also Read: Pricey But Precious: India Still Bets Big On Gold, Jewellery Sales To Glitter With 14% Growth In FY2026