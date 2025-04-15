Global Pressures from U.S. Tariffs and China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Despite the external pressures, the report believes that India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and that the country's long-term growth story is still intact.

Private corporate investment recovery in India may face further delays due to weak corporate sentiment, impacted by rising U.S. tariffs and the risk of China offloading excess manufacturing capacity, according to a recent UBS report. While household consumption remains steady, global uncertainties are weighing heavily on business confidence and slowing new project investments. Domestic Demand Steady, But Not Enough The report noted that rural demand is likely to recover due to favourable crop prospects, while urban demand is expected to stabilise as inflation eases and interest rates decline. However, UBS cautioned that these positive domestic trends may not be sufficient to drive a near-term revival in corporate capex. Companies remain hesitant to invest amid global trade tensions and economic uncertainty. UBS added that until global risks stabilise, corporate sentiment is likely to stay subdued, delaying significant capital expenditure. The report also underlined that India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals may support long-term growth despite short-term challenges.

It said, “There could be a further delay in private corporate capex recovery due to weak corporate sentiment and the risk of China offloading excess capacity in the manufacturing sector.”

The report flagged concerns that companies are hesitant to invest in new projects, especially at a time when global conditions are becoming more uncertain. The U.S. administration’s recent move to impose higher tariffs is expected to have significant implications on global trade and economic growth. The report estimates that if these tariffs remain in place, global trade volumes could shrink by as much as 7.5 percentage points.

The report highlighted that India’s goods exports could also suffer due to slower global growth. However, it noted that India is relatively better positioned compared to many of its Asian peers. This is because India is less dependent on goods exports and has a strong base in services exports, which currently account for around 47% of the country’s total exports. These service exports could help cushion the blow from global trade disruptions.

The report has also revised its growth forecasts downward for major economies. The U.S. GDP growth projection for 2025 has been cut from 1.6% to 0.4%. Meanwhile, the impact of U.S. tariffs on China is expected to reduce the latter’s export growth by 5 percentage points and GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points. The ASEAN-5 nations could also see a 0.7 percentage point drop in their GDP growth.

(With Inputs From ANI)

