Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Despite the external pressures, the report believes that India's macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and that the country's long-term growth story is still intact.

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS

Global Pressures from U.S. Tariffs and China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS


Private corporate investment recovery in India may face further delays due to weak corporate sentiment, impacted by rising U.S. tariffs and the risk of China offloading excess manufacturing capacity, according to a recent UBS report. While household consumption remains steady, global uncertainties are weighing heavily on business confidence and slowing new project investments.

Domestic Demand Steady, But Not Enough

The report noted that rural demand is likely to recover due to favourable crop prospects, while urban demand is expected to stabilise as inflation eases and interest rates decline. However, UBS cautioned that these positive domestic trends may not be sufficient to drive a near-term revival in corporate capex.

Companies remain hesitant to invest amid global trade tensions and economic uncertainty. UBS added that until global risks stabilise, corporate sentiment is likely to stay subdued, delaying significant capital expenditure. The report also underlined that India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals may support long-term growth despite short-term challenges.

It said, “There could be a further delay in private corporate capex recovery due to weak corporate sentiment and the risk of China offloading excess capacity in the manufacturing sector.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The report flagged concerns that companies are hesitant to invest in new projects, especially at a time when global conditions are becoming more uncertain. The U.S. administration’s recent move to impose higher tariffs is expected to have significant implications on global trade and economic growth. The report estimates that if these tariffs remain in place, global trade volumes could shrink by as much as 7.5 percentage points.

The report highlighted that India’s goods exports could also suffer due to slower global growth. However, it noted that India is relatively better positioned compared to many of its Asian peers. This is because India is less dependent on goods exports and has a strong base in services exports, which currently account for around 47% of the country’s total exports. These service exports could help cushion the blow from global trade disruptions.

The report has also revised its growth forecasts downward for major economies. The U.S. GDP growth projection for 2025 has been cut from 1.6% to 0.4%. Meanwhile, the impact of U.S. tariffs on China is expected to reduce the latter’s export growth by 5 percentage points and GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points. The ASEAN-5 nations could also see a 0.7 percentage point drop in their GDP growth.

Despite the external pressures, the report believes that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and that the country’s long-term growth story is still intact.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today

Filed under

Impact of US tariff US Tariff

Snakes—especially big o

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...
A viral video showing an

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On
Passenger Vehicle Sales H

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM
newsx

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage
newsx

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...
Global Pressures from U.S

Global Pressures From U.S. Tariffs And China’s Oversupply May Stall India’s Private Investment: UBS
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave or Crazy | Watch

Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave...

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Sales Hit Record 43 Lakh In FY25, UVs Lead: SIAM

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Strong Winds And Rain Sweep Bengaluru, Causing Disruption And Damage

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After...

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?