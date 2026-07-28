Godfrey Phillips Shares Sink After Q1 Profit Drops 44%: Are Higher Taxes Starting to Hurt Growth?

Godfrey Phillips India shares fell in Tuesday’s trade after the cigarette maker reported a much weaker than expected set of June quarter numbers. The stock has jumped roughly eight per cent over the last four sessions, but investors booked profit after the recent quarterly profit, reflecting the impact of increased taxation, a slowdown in sales and compression in profit margin. At 11:48 am, the stock was trading down 163.50, or 7.40%, at Rs 2,047 from its previous close of Rs 2,210.50. It opened at Rs 2,137.40 and hit an intraday low of Rs 2,062.10, and also it has seen over twelve lakh shares traded on the stock exchange so far. The stock is still seen trading higher from its 52-week low level of Rs 1,832.10 on NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Profit Nearly Halves As Revenue Weakens

The decline was largely due to the big drop in profitability.

The net profit in the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27) saw a decline of 44.3% YOY to around Rs198 crore from Rs356 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations was also down around 19 per cent to Rs1,206 crore while operating profit EBITDA witnessed a dip of 46.2 per cent to Rs182 crore.

Margins also fell sharply. The EBITDA margin came down to 15.1% for the year, down from 2.7% last year. Net profit margin decreased to 3.5% from 8.7%, thus showing a more substantial impact on net profit than on revenues. The company’s Q1 financial summary also reveals a 29.3 per cent year-on-year fall in gross profit, which is now Rs 444 crore.

What Hurt Earnings?

One major reason the company cited: higher cigarette taxes.

The government raised taxes on tobacco products, including cigarettes, in early 2024. The company had to change its pricing to match the change in the tax structure.

Godfrey Phillips said it had taken a balanced approach to pricing rather than passing on the entire increase to consumers all at once. “We have adopted a balanced pricing strategy to ensure that consumer impact is phased and not in one go, while continuing to invest in brands, innovation, market execution, portfolio enhancement, and operational efficiencies,” Chief Executive Officer Sharad Aggarwal said in its earnings presentation.

Although that helped to temper falling volumes, the initiative cost the company in terms of profitability during the quarter. The result was an annual-year decline of merely 2% in volume in domestic volumes, a testament to robust consumer spending which could survive a steep increase in tax which drove prices higher.

Management Sees Tax Drag, Not Demand Collapse

“The Company reported a consolidated Gross Sales Value of Rs 5,676 Crores and Net Profit of Rs 198 Crores. Due to the steep tax increase implemented in Q4 of FY26, the profitability has declined by 44% compared to the corresponding period last year,” Sharad said.

Management also pointed to another concern – the rise in illegal cigarette sales, which it says have flourished due to higher taxes on legal products.

Meanwhile, the company said it will continue to invest in brands, product innovation, distribution and operational efficiency, while employing a calibrated pricing strategy. It also aims to increase exports of unmanufactured tobacco and deepen its partnership with Philip Morris International for distribution of Marlboro in India.

There are few bright spots

Management said the weak quarterly numbers did not impact its international tobacco business, which continued to contribute to revenues.

Unmanufactured tobacco exports accounted for nearly 7% of net sales and fetched about Rs 248 crore in the quarter. Exports have been impacted by geopolitical issues but the company remains committed to growing international markets, it said. The presentation also shows that tobacco still makes up 99% of the company’s gross sales value, demonstrating just how reliant its earnings still are on the cigarette business.

Why Investors Reacted So Strongly

When earnings weaken on multiple parameters rather than just one, markets tend to punish stocks more. In Godfrey Phillips’ case:

The revenue was down nearly 19%.

Net profit fell more than 44%.

EBITDA was down more than 46%.

Margins declined sharply.

Also, cigarette volumes declined.

Management says volumes have been more or less in line with its expectations, but they sense investors remain anxious regarding future margin pressure and increased corporate taxes that could dampen earnings. While not fully a surprise, today’s steep slide, however, does appear to reflect a clear consensus among the shorts that they believe pricing power isn’t enough to make up for the factors pressuring cigarette volumes and profitability.

If management can keep volumes steady without hurting margins, make progress on tobacco tax issues, or handle a rise in volumes, any positive news would be a big boost for the stock, according to this camp. Meanwhile, earnings performance is likely to have the biggest influence on investor sentiment.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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