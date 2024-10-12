Godrej Acquires 6 Land Parcels To Develop Rs 9,650 cr Housing Projects

Godrej Properties has acquired six new land parcels during the July-September quarter, aimed at developing housing projects valued at ₹9,650 crore as part of its strategic expansion plan. As one of India’s leading real estate developers, the firm maintains a strong presence in key markets, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

To bolster its housing business, Godrej Properties utilizes both outright purchases and joint development partnerships with landowners. In its latest operational update, the company revealed that it added a total of eight new land parcels in the first half of this fiscal year, encompassing an estimated saleable area of approximately 11 million square feet and a potential booking value of around ₹12,650 crore.

Among these additions, six new land parcels were secured in the second quarter, contributing an expected booking value of ₹9,650 crore. Godrej Properties has already achieved 63% of its annual target for new business development in terms of land acquisition.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director & CEO of Godrej Properties, expressed optimism about the company’s growth trajectory. He stated, “Our business development additions of ₹12,650 crore from April to September will ensure we maintain a robust launch pipeline, not only for this year but for years to come.” He highlighted several upcoming projects, particularly along the prestigious Golf Course Road in Gurugram, and noted the company’s recent entry into the Indore market.

Pandey emphasized the company’s in-depth understanding of major real estate markets in India, expressing enthusiasm for the potential growth opportunities over the coming years, which will allow them to deliver sustained high-quality performance across all key operating metrics.

In terms of sales performance, Godrej Properties reported a 3% increase in sales bookings, reaching nearly ₹5,200 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, marking the highest-ever booking value for Q2 (July-September). During the first half of the fiscal year, the company’s sales booking value soared by 89% year-on-year, totaling over ₹13,800 crore—another record for the company in this period.

Last fiscal year, Godrej Properties became the largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings, with a remarkable 84% jump to ₹22,527 crore, up from ₹12,232 crore the previous year. For the current financial year (2024-25), the company has set an ambitious target of achieving sales bookings worth ₹27,500 crore.