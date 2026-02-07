Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: How Trade Talks, RBI Moves, and Global Cues Are Shaping Gold and Silver
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX Amid: Gold, meanwhile, is walking a tightrope. MCX gold futures are hovering around ₹1,53,710 per 10 grams, reflecting recent volatility even as weekend trading remains shut. The April 2026 contract last settled about 0.89% lower at ₹1,52,071, as traders booked profits after the RBI kept interest rates steady at 5.25%. In the physical market, 24K gold continues to glitter near ₹1,53,700 per 10 grams. With trading set to resume on Monday, February 9, all eyes are on whether gold regains momentum-or plays it safe a little longer.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver had a rough ride on MCX, sliding sharply on February 7, 2026. The March 2026 contract is trading near ₹2,49,499 per kg after a dramatic 4%–8.3% plunge in the previous session, when prices hit an intraday low of ₹2,29,187 per kg. The trigger? The RBI pressing pause on rate cuts by keeping the repo rate unchanged, dashing hopes of easier liquidity. Add a stronger US dollar and global prices slipping to $63.90 per ounce, and silver futures felt the full heat. Interestingly, while paper prices cracked, physical silver is still holding its shine at around ₹2,74,900 per kg.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24K Gold Price
|22K Gold Price
|Chennai
|₹1,55,450
|₹1,42,490
|Mumbai
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
|Delhi
|₹1,53,850
|₹1,41,040
|Kolkata
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
|Bangalore
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
|Hyderabad
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
|Kerala
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
|Pune
|₹1,53,700
|₹1,40,890
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|1kg Silver
|Chennai
|₹2,53,197
|Mumbai
|₹2,53,197
|Delhi
|₹2,53,197
|Kolkata
|₹2,53,197
|Bangalore
|₹2,53,197
|Hyderabad
|₹2,53,197
|Kerala
|₹2,53,197
|Pune
|₹2,53,197
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
|Country
|Local Currency (1g)
|Exchange Rate (to 1 INR)
|Price in INR
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 597.50
|₹24.66
|₹14,734
|United States
|USD 162.00
|₹90.58
|₹14,674
|Canada
|CAD 221.25
|₹66.26
|₹14,660
|Ireland
|EUR 138.76
|₹107.00
|₹14,847
|Bangladesh
|BDT 6,905
|₹0.74
|₹5,110
|Pakistan
|PKR 45,011
|₹0.32
|₹14,404
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
