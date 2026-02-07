LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold stays steady on MCX while silver slides sharply amid RBI rate pause and global cues. Trade talks, dollar strength, and investor sentiment keep bullion markets in focus.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 7, 2026 09:45:01 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

Gold and Silver Price Shine Again: How Trade Talks, RBI Moves, and Global Cues Are Shaping Gold and Silver

Gold and silver have returned to their role as market leaders, this time with a touch of drama. The India–US trade agreement has stirred market activity, while the RBI’s pause on interest rate cuts has pushed precious metals in different directions. Gold is holding its ground on the MCX, maintaining relative stability, while silver has slipped sharply, once again proving its ability to surprise. With global cues, a stronger dollar, and shifting investor sentiment in play, the bullion market has turned lively. From MCX futures to physical markets, and from Indian cities to global price comparisons, the current movements of gold and silver are drawing close attention.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX Amid: Gold, meanwhile, is walking a tightrope. MCX gold futures are hovering around ₹1,53,710 per 10 grams, reflecting recent volatility even as weekend trading remains shut. The April 2026 contract last settled about 0.89% lower at ₹1,52,071, as traders booked profits after the RBI kept interest rates steady at 5.25%. In the physical market, 24K gold continues to glitter near ₹1,53,700 per 10 grams. With trading set to resume on Monday, February 9, all eyes are on whether gold regains momentum-or plays it safe a little longer.

You Might Be Interested In

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver had a rough ride on MCX, sliding sharply on February 7, 2026. The March 2026 contract is trading near ₹2,49,499 per kg after a dramatic 4%–8.3% plunge in the previous session, when prices hit an intraday low of ₹2,29,187 per kg. The trigger? The RBI pressing pause on rate cuts by keeping the repo rate unchanged, dashing hopes of easier liquidity. Add a stronger US dollar and global prices slipping to $63.90 per ounce, and silver futures felt the full heat. Interestingly, while paper prices cracked, physical silver is still holding its shine at around ₹2,74,900 per kg.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price
Chennai ₹1,55,450 ₹1,42,490
Mumbai ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890
Delhi ₹1,53,850 ₹1,41,040
Kolkata ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890
Bangalore ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890
Hyderabad ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890
Kerala ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890
Pune ₹1,53,700 ₹1,40,890

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City 1kg Silver
Chennai ₹2,53,197
Mumbai ₹2,53,197
Delhi ₹2,53,197
Kolkata ₹2,53,197
Bangalore ₹2,53,197
Hyderabad ₹2,53,197
Kerala ₹2,53,197
Pune ₹2,53,197

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Country Local Currency (1g) Exchange Rate (to 1 INR) Price in INR
Dubai (UAE) AED 597.50 ₹24.66 ₹14,734
United States USD 162.00 ₹90.58 ₹14,674
Canada CAD 221.25 ₹66.26 ₹14,660
Ireland EUR 138.76 ₹107.00 ₹14,847
Bangladesh BDT 6,905 ₹0.74 ₹5,110
Pakistan PKR 45,011 ₹0.32 ₹14,404

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today: MCX Sees Yellow Metal Steady, Silver Slides Amid Global Cues; Check City-Wise Rates and Global Gold Prices in INR—Where Is Gold Cheapest?

QUICK LINKS