Is This The Right Time To Buy Gold? Here’s What Investors Are Watching; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 18 June : As of 18 June 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to reflect a steady but slightly cautious market trend influenced by easing global inflation concerns and shifting geopolitical cues. Gold prices have seen mild moderation, with both 24K and 22K segments witnessing small corrections across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. On the MCX, gold futures are trading marginally lower, indicating a brief cooling phase after recent highs. Meanwhile, silver prices remain broadly stable with limited fluctuations in both retail and futures markets. Overall, bullion markets are showing consolidation as investors closely track global economic signals.
Gold Rates Today, 18 June
As of 18 June 2026, gold prices in India show slight moderation following recent geopolitical developments. The average price of 24-karat gold ranges between ₹1,51,100 and ₹1,51,580 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold is priced between ₹1,38,500 and ₹1,38,950 per 10 grams. Minor corrections have been observed over the past 48 hours due to easing global tensions. Prices vary across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, influenced by local taxes and demand conditions. Investors continue to monitor fluctuations in bullion markets for short-term movements and long-term investment opportunities in the coming sessions accordingly.
Gold Price By Weight
Gold Price On MCX, 18 June
Gold is having a slightly “cooling-off” moment on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The August 2026 futures are trading around ₹1,52,839 per 10 grams, slipping just below the ₹1.53 lakh mark. That’s roughly a 1% dip, nothing dramatic, but enough to make traders raise an eyebrow. The pullback comes as inflation worries ease and global signals turn a bit softer, reducing the urgency for safe-haven buying. Think of it as gold taking a short breather after a long sprint. The big question now: is this a temporary pause or the start of a deeper correction? Investors are watching closely.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.