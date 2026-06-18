Is This The Right Time To Buy Gold? Here’s What Investors Are Watching; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold and 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today, 18 June : As of 18 June 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to reflect a steady but slightly cautious market trend influenced by easing global inflation concerns and shifting geopolitical cues. Gold prices have seen mild moderation, with both 24K and 22K segments witnessing small corrections across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. On the MCX, gold futures are trading marginally lower, indicating a brief cooling phase after recent highs. Meanwhile, silver prices remain broadly stable with limited fluctuations in both retail and futures markets. Overall, bullion markets are showing consolidation as investors closely track global economic signals.

Gold Rates Today, 18 June

As of 18 June 2026, gold prices in India show slight moderation following recent geopolitical developments. The average price of 24-karat gold ranges between ₹1,51,100 and ₹1,51,580 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold is priced between ₹1,38,500 and ₹1,38,950 per 10 grams. Minor corrections have been observed over the past 48 hours due to easing global tensions. Prices vary across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, influenced by local taxes and demand conditions. Investors continue to monitor fluctuations in bullion markets for short-term movements and long-term investment opportunities in the coming sessions accordingly.

Gold Price By Weight

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 1,51,250 1,38,655 Mumbai 1,45,950 1,39,000 Kolkata 1,51,090 1,38,490 Bengaluru 1,51,100 1,38,500 Ahmedabad 1,52,910 1,40,168

Gold Price On MCX, 18 June

Gold is having a slightly “cooling-off” moment on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The August 2026 futures are trading around ₹1,52,839 per 10 grams, slipping just below the ₹1.53 lakh mark. That’s roughly a 1% dip, nothing dramatic, but enough to make traders raise an eyebrow. The pullback comes as inflation worries ease and global signals turn a bit softer, reducing the urgency for safe-haven buying. Think of it as gold taking a short breather after a long sprint. The big question now: is this a temporary pause or the start of a deeper correction? Investors are watching closely.

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 18 2026 City 24K Gold (99.9% Pure) 22K Gold (91.6% Pure) 18K Gold (75.0% Pure) Ahmedabad ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554 ₹113,362 Bengaluru ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554 ₹113,362 Bhopal ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554 ₹113,362 Chandigarh ₹1,51,250 ₹1,38,646 ₹113,438 Chennai ₹1,53,050 ₹1,40,296 ₹114,788 Delhi (NCR) ₹1,51,240 ₹1,38,637 ₹113,430 Hyderabad ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554 ₹113,362 Jaisalmer ₹1,51,350 ₹1,38,738 ₹113,512 Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,51,400 ₹1,38,783 ₹113,550 Kolkata ₹1,51,090 ₹1,38,499 ₹113,318 Lucknow ₹1,51,250 ₹1,38,646 ₹113,438 Mumbai ₹1,45,950 ₹1,33,788 ₹109,462 Noida (NCR) ₹1,51,240 ₹1,38,637 ₹113,430 Pune ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554 ₹113,362 Silver Rates Today, 18 June As of 18 June 2026, the national average retail price of silver in India is approximately ₹2,64,900 per kilogram, or about ₹2,649 per 10 grams. In the commodities market, Silver futures on MCX are trading slightly lower at around ₹2,49,022 per kilogram. The marginal difference reflects ongoing investor activity and short-term market adjustments amid stable global cues. Overall, silver prices remain relatively steady, with minor fluctuations influenced by global demand trends, currency movements, and macroeconomic indicators. Investors continue to track the metal closely for signals of both industrial demand and safe-haven interest in the coming sessions. Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today City Silver Price (Per 1 KG) Silver Price (Per 10 Grams) Ahmedabad ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Bengaluru ₹2,75,000 ₹2,750 Bhopal ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Chandigarh ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Chennai ₹2,74,900 ₹2,749 Delhi (NCR) ₹2,75,000 ₹2,750 Hyderabad ₹2,74,900 ₹2,749 Jaisalmer ₹2,65,400 ₹2,654 Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,65,700 ₹2,657 Kolkata ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Lucknow ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Mumbai ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 Noida (NCR) ₹2,75,000 ₹2,750 Pune ₹2,64,900 ₹2,649 (With Inouts From Good Returns) Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content. Also Read: Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY50 | RUPEE….