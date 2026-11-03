Gold And Silver Prices Slip Before Dhanteras: Is This The Right Time To Buy Or Should You Wait?

With Dhanteras only days away, a gold or silver purchase is already on many households’ shopping lists. Then the prices moved. Silver slipped sharply, gold had been sliding for weeks, and families had to decide whether the dip was a gift or a trap.

The Price Drop That Changed the Conversation

On 3 November, silver futures fell nearly 3 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), shedding more than ₹5,000 per kg. At around 11.50 am, silver futures were trading at ₹1,78,624 per kg, down ₹5,155.

The fall follows a sharp correction in October, when silver futures declined by around 20 per cent and gold futures by about 7 per cent. Prices move through the day and differ between sources, so figures quoted later in the day may not match these.

The Calendar: When Is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras falls on Friday, 6 November, and Diwali on Sunday, 8 November. Drik Panchang lists the buying window on Dhanteras as 6.18 am to 9.17 pm. For many Indian households, buying gold and silver on the day is as much about tradition and long-term savings as it is about returns.

Cheaper Does Not Mean Cheap

The report urges caution. Households buying gold for weddings, gifting or long-term savings may find some relief in the fall. But a single day’s drop is not a sign that gold has become cheap. A correction does not mean the rally is over, and it does not mean prices cannot fall further.

Prices depend on global bullion movements, interest rate expectations, the US dollar and the rupee’s performance. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, told NDTV that domestic prices would also respond to the rupee-dollar exchange rate and global bullion moves. He said staggered buying and disciplined position sizing may help manage volatility while the market searches for direction.

The Four Choices at the Counter

Jewellery. It is the most popular Dhanteras purchase, but the bill includes more than the gold price. Making charges, wastage charges and GST add to it, and these are generally not recovered on resale. Buyers should check purity (22-karat is common, 18-karat is growing for modern designs), the BIS hallmark and the six-digit HUID code, which can be verified through the BIS Care app. Gold coins. They avoid jewellery-making charges. Buyers should compare the total price, including any minting or fabrication premium, and ask about buyback conditions. Resale value depends on purity, weight and the seller’s valuation terms. Silver coins and utensils. Silver is a lower-cost way to take part in the festival. Popular items include coins, idols, diyas and utensils. The report cautions that silver is not safer because it costs less. It is influenced by both investment demand and industrial use, and the recent correction shows prices need not bounce back quickly. Digital gold. It lets buyers start with small amounts. Gaurav Mathur, founder and CEO of SafeGold, told NDTV that the dip had lifted demand on his platform to 1.5 to 2 times normal levels. He said more customers plan purchases through monthly SIPs and keep a smaller “shagun” purchase for the festival, with coins deliverable from 0.1 gm. His views come from a company that sells the product.

The Fine Print on Digital Gold

The report adds a warning. Digital gold is not the same as a gold ETF. Digital gold products do not currently have the same regulatory framework as securities regulated by SEBI. Buyers should understand the platform’s custody arrangements, redemption terms and charges before investing.

A Habit More Than a Day

Mathur described a change in behaviour. Dhanteras, he said, is increasingly one milestone in a year-round savings habit, and not a single day for a large purchase. More buyers hold gold digitally instead of taking delivery. He said more than 100,000 customers have opted to lease their gold through SafeGold, digitally or through its partner network.

The Question Families Are Left With

The price has moved, and the calendar has not. Whether to buy on 6 November, to buy in parts, or to wait depends on the budget and the purpose, and nobody can forecast the next move with certainty. The facts above may help a buyer weigh the options. They are not a recommendation, and a licensed financial adviser can advise on investment decisions.

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