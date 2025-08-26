LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Rise On MCX: Indian Buyers Exercise Caution Amid Market Volatility Ahead Of Festive Season – Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold And Silver Prices Rise On MCX: Indian Buyers Exercise Caution Amid Market Volatility Ahead Of Festive Season – Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal prices surged on August 26, 2025, driven by Fed rate cut hopes, dollar weakness, and geopolitical tensions. Indian market demand, rupee depreciation, and festivals further pushed prices higher, prompting cautious buyers.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 26, 2025 11:53:57 IST

Gold Prices Fall a Little – Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

I had been all prepared to buy gold because it seemed like a good moment. However, with prices skyrocketing on August 26, 2025, I am considering whether I should find other ways to use my plan. It turns out a lot is going on behind the scenes.

Back in the last week, FED Chair at the Jackson Hall speech hinted at the rate cut. So now as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates in the near future, this would give gold greater appeal among investors worldwide. The recent dismissal of a Fed governor by President Trump has caused a stir in the markets, softening the value of the U.S. dollar and pushing gold prices up.

To top that, the global economic environment is also being affected by other factors such as tensions in the Middle East and the U.S.-China trade conflict, making investors wary. This means an increasing number of people are turning to gold as a safe haven, pushing prices even higher.

In India, the rupee is weaker against the dollar, making imported gold more costly. The wedding season and festivals are also contributing to the local price increase. Diwali being around the corner has the effect on the price. 

Considering all this, I think I will wait and see how the market swings and hold off on purchasing gold. Prices may stabilize in the near future, and then we can all get in the gold market.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Tariff Concerns

Gold Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

By August 26, 2025, futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading above ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams, showing that investors are interested in the yellow metal.

The gold futures contract dated October 3, 2025, was priced at ₹1,00,638, while the contract dated September 5, 2025, was quoted at ₹1,00,171. Another futures contract priced at ₹1,00,385 traded on October 3 also indicates a similar price.

The rise in gold prices is due to the weakening US dollar and market hopes of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. This has made gold an attractive safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainty.

Silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025 

By August 26, 2025, the most active silver futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading at ₹1,16,133 per kilogram, with prices moving up and down during the trading day.
Other silver contracts include August 29 (SilverMIC) at ₹1,16,281 per kg, up 0.26%, and December 5, 2025, at ₹1,17,620 per kg, up 2.25%. 
The contract opened at ₹1,16,173 today (September 5, 2025), with the previous close at ₹1,15,950. Silver prices on MCX have shown strong growth, rising over 24% this year, reflecting positive investor sentiment and high market demand.

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold Price in Delhi

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,01,650
    • 22K Gold: ₹93,190

  • Gold Price in Noida

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,02,210
    • 22K Gold: ₹93,700

  • Gold Price in Lucknow

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,00,710
    • 22K Gold: ₹92,318

  • Gold Price in Chennai

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,01,510
    • 22K Gold: ₹93,050

  • Gold Price in Mumbai

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,00,680
    • 22K Gold: ₹92,290

  • Gold Price in Kolkata

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,00,550
    • 22K Gold: ₹92,171

  • Gold Price in Bangalore

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,00,760
    • 22K Gold: ₹92,363

  • Gold Price in Hyderabad

    • 24K Gold: ₹1,00,840
    • 22K Gold: ₹92,437
City 24K Gold Price (₹) 22K Gold Price (₹)
Delhi ₹1,01,650 ₹93,190
Noida ₹1,02,210 ₹93,700
Lucknow ₹1,00,710 ₹92,318
Chennai ₹1,01,510 ₹93,050
Mumbai ₹1,00,680 ₹92,290
Kolkata ₹1,00,550 ₹92,171
Bangalore ₹1,00,760 ₹92,363
Hyderabad ₹1,00,840 ₹92,437
Kerala ₹1,00,990 ₹92,574
Pune ₹1,00,680 ₹92,290

(Taken From Good Returns At11 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

  • Silver Price in Delhi: ₹1,20,000 per kg

  • Silver Price in Lucknow: ₹1,20,000 per kg

  • Silver Price in Chennai: ₹1,30,000 per kg

  • Silver Price in Mumbai: ₹1,20,000 per kg

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Delhi ₹1,20,000
Noida ₹1,20,000
Lucknow ₹1,20,000
Chennai ₹1,30,000
Mumbai ₹1,20,000
Kolkata ₹1,20,000
Bangalore ₹1,20,000

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

