Gold And Silver Prices Rise On MCX: Indian Buyers Exercise Caution Amid Market Volatility Ahead Of Festive Season – Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Tariff Concerns
Gold Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
By August 26, 2025, futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading above ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams, showing that investors are interested in the yellow metal.
The gold futures contract dated October 3, 2025, was priced at ₹1,00,638, while the contract dated September 5, 2025, was quoted at ₹1,00,171. Another futures contract priced at ₹1,00,385 traded on October 3 also indicates a similar price.
The rise in gold prices is due to the weakening US dollar and market hopes of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. This has made gold an attractive safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainty.
Silver Rates on MCX – August 20, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
-
Gold Price in Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,01,650
- 22K Gold: ₹93,190
-
Gold Price in Noida
- 24K Gold: ₹1,02,210
- 22K Gold: ₹93,700
-
Gold Price in Lucknow
- 24K Gold: ₹1,00,710
- 22K Gold: ₹92,318
-
Gold Price in Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,01,510
- 22K Gold: ₹93,050
-
Gold Price in Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,00,680
- 22K Gold: ₹92,290
-
Gold Price in Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,00,550
- 22K Gold: ₹92,171
-
Gold Price in Bangalore
- 24K Gold: ₹1,00,760
- 22K Gold: ₹92,363
-
Gold Price in Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,00,840
- 22K Gold: ₹92,437
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹)
|22K Gold Price (₹)
|Delhi
|₹1,01,650
|₹93,190
|Noida
|₹1,02,210
|₹93,700
|Lucknow
|₹1,00,710
|₹92,318
|Chennai
|₹1,01,510
|₹93,050
|Mumbai
|₹1,00,680
|₹92,290
|Kolkata
|₹1,00,550
|₹92,171
|Bangalore
|₹1,00,760
|₹92,363
|Hyderabad
|₹1,00,840
|₹92,437
|Kerala
|₹1,00,990
|₹92,574
|Pune
|₹1,00,680
|₹92,290
(Taken From Good Returns At11 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
-
Silver Price in Delhi: ₹1,20,000 per kg
-
Silver Price in Lucknow: ₹1,20,000 per kg
-
Silver Price in Chennai: ₹1,30,000 per kg
-
Silver Price in Mumbai: ₹1,20,000 per kg
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Delhi
|₹1,20,000
|Noida
|₹1,20,000
|Lucknow
|₹1,20,000
|Chennai
|₹1,30,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,20,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,20,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,20,000
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read:Want To Know Why The Indian Stock Market Is Falling? Here Are 5 Key