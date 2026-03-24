Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to face strong downward pressure at the beginning of the week in March 2026, marking a fourth consecutive weekly decline. In the latest session, the price of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,565 per gram, registering a sharp drop of Rs 1,032 in just one day.
The decline was equally significant in bulk quantities, with 100 grams of 24K gold falling to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700, a steep single-day drop of Rs 1,03,200.
Meanwhile, silver prices plunged 3.5% trade in the range of $66-67 per ounce.
What Will Happen to Gold Rates After Trump’s 5-Day War Break Post
In the international market, gold pared losses to trade above $4,480 per ounce on Monday after US President Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran for five days, saying there had been “productive conversations” with Tehran. Iran, however, denied that any direct or indirect talks had taken place, keeping geopolitical uncertainty alive.
Gold futures on MCX bounced back from intraday lows, trimming losses to around 4% after US President Donald Trump paused potential strikes on Iran. However, the upside remained limited after Iran dismissed the claims.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
24K Today (₹)
|
22K Today (₹)
|
18K Today (₹)
|
Chennai
|
14,182
|
13,000
|
10,820
|
Mumbai
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Delhi
|
14,050
|
12,880
|
10,541
|
Kolkata
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Bangalore
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Hyderabad
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Kerala
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Pune
|
14,035
|
12,865
|
10,526
|
Vadodara
|
14,040
|
12,870
|
10,531
|
Ahmedabad
|
14,040
|
12,870
|
10,531
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
|
City
|
10 Gram (₹)
|
100 Gram (₹)
|
1 Kg (₹)
|
Chennai
|
2,400
|
24,000
|
2,40,000
|
Mumbai
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Delhi
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Kolkata
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Bangalore
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Hyderabad
|
2,400
|
24,000
|
2,40,000
|
Kerala
|
2,400
|
24,000
|
2,40,000
|
Pune
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Vadodara
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
2,350
|
23,500
|
2,35,000
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.