Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to face strong downward pressure at the beginning of the week in March 2026, marking a fourth consecutive weekly decline. In the latest session, the price of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,565 per gram, registering a sharp drop of Rs 1,032 in just one day.

The decline was equally significant in bulk quantities, with 100 grams of 24K gold falling to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700, a steep single-day drop of Rs 1,03,200.

Meanwhile, silver prices plunged 3.5% trade in the range of $66-67 per ounce.

What Will Happen to Gold Rates After Trump’s 5-Day War Break Post

In the international market, gold pared losses to trade above $4,480 per ounce on Monday after US President Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran for five days, saying there had been “productive conversations” with Tehran. Iran, however, denied that any direct or indirect talks had taken place, keeping geopolitical uncertainty alive.

Gold futures on MCX bounced back from intraday lows, trimming losses to around 4% after US President Donald Trump paused potential strikes on Iran. However, the upside remained limited after Iran dismissed the claims.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today (₹) 22K Today (₹) 18K Today (₹) Chennai 14,182 13,000 10,820 Mumbai 14,035 12,865 10,526 Delhi 14,050 12,880 10,541 Kolkata 14,035 12,865 10,526 Bangalore 14,035 12,865 10,526 Hyderabad 14,035 12,865 10,526 Kerala 14,035 12,865 10,526 Pune 14,035 12,865 10,526 Vadodara 14,040 12,870 10,531 Ahmedabad 14,040 12,870 10,531

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram (₹) 100 Gram (₹) 1 Kg (₹) Chennai 2,400 24,000 2,40,000 Mumbai 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Delhi 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Kolkata 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Bangalore 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Hyderabad 2,400 24,000 2,40,000 Kerala 2,400 24,000 2,40,000 Pune 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Vadodara 2,350 23,500 2,35,000 Ahmedabad 2,350 23,500 2,35,000

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