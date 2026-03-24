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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

In the latest session, the price of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,565 per gram, registering a sharp drop of Rs 1,032 in just one day. Meanwhile, silver prices plunged 3.5% trade in the range of $66-67 per ounce.

Gold and Silver Price Today
Gold and Silver Price Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 24, 2026 11:20:36 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued to face strong downward pressure at the beginning of the week in March 2026, marking a fourth consecutive weekly decline. In the latest session, the price of 24K gold fell to Rs 13,565 per gram, registering a sharp drop of Rs 1,032 in just one day. 

The decline was equally significant in bulk quantities, with 100 grams of 24K gold falling to Rs 13,56,500 from Rs 14,59,700, a steep single-day drop of Rs 1,03,200. 

Meanwhile, silver prices plunged 3.5% trade in the range of $66-67 per ounce. 

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In the international market, gold pared losses to trade above $4,480 per ounce on Monday after US President Donald Trump postponed planned strikes on Iran for five days, saying there had been “productive conversations” with Tehran. Iran, however, denied that any direct or indirect talks had taken place, keeping geopolitical uncertainty alive. 

Gold futures on MCX bounced back from intraday lows, trimming losses to around 4% after US President Donald Trump paused potential strikes on Iran. However, the upside remained limited after Iran dismissed the claims. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today (₹)

22K Today (₹)

18K Today (₹)

Chennai

14,182

13,000

10,820

Mumbai

14,035

12,865

10,526

Delhi

14,050

12,880

10,541

Kolkata

14,035

12,865

10,526

Bangalore

14,035

12,865

10,526

Hyderabad

14,035

12,865

10,526

Kerala

14,035

12,865

10,526

Pune

14,035

12,865

10,526

Vadodara

14,040

12,870

10,531

Ahmedabad

14,040

12,870

10,531

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 Gram (₹)

100 Gram (₹)

1 Kg (₹)

Chennai

2,400

24,000

2,40,000

Mumbai

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Delhi

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Kolkata

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Bangalore

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Hyderabad

2,400

24,000

2,40,000

Kerala

2,400

24,000

2,40,000

Pune

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Vadodara

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Ahmedabad

2,350

23,500

2,35,000

Also Read: Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities
Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 24: Gold Prices Crashes Over Rs 1 Lakh in a Day, Silver Drops 3.5% Amid Market Pressure; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

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