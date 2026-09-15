Gold And Silver Rate Today (September 15) In India: Check Latest Gold And Silver Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices showed mild city-wise variation on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with Chennai recording the highest rates among major metros and Delhi the lowest. As per data from Bullion.in, 24K gold stood at Rs 1,51,920 per 10 grams around 7:15 am, while silver was priced at Rs 2,32,570 per kg.

Gold Price Today In India

24K gold was quoted at Rs 1,51,920 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,39,260 per 10 grams. The yellow metal has slipped close to 2 percent over the past month, though it remains up a sharp 37.3 percent compared to a year ago, reflecting the broader rally gold has seen through 2026.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Based on the latest data, 24K gold prices across major cities stood as follows.

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,650 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,380 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,090 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,440 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,760 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,890 per 10gm

For 22K gold

Mumbai stood at Rs 1,39,013

Delhi at Rs 1,38,765

Chennai at Rs 1,39,416

Kolkata at Rs 1,38,820

Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,113

Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,233 per 10 grams.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,32,570 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling stood at Rs 2,15,127 per kg. The white metal has eased around 1.98 percent over the last month but has surged nearly 80 percent over the past year, continuing to outpace gold’s annual gains.

City Wise Silver Rates

Silver 999 Fine rates across major metros, were recorded as follows.

Mumbai: Rs 2,32,150 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,31,750 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,32,830 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,31,850 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,32,340 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,32,520 per kg

Rates quoted reflect only the metal price and exclude making charges, GST and other levies added by individual jewellers. Buyers are advised to check hallmarking and purity certification and compare the complete invoice before making a purchase.

Rates are indicative as of the morning of September 15, 2026. Actual prices at individual jewellers may vary.

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