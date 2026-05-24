Gold And Silver Rates Today, 24 May, 2026: Gold Stays Above ₹1.5 Lakh On MCX; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More Cities

Gold and Silver Rates Today, May 24, 2026: Gold prices in India were unchanged on May 24 on the back of global demand, inflation worries, currency fluctuation and local buying interest. The MCX is still closed on Saturday and Sunday, but benchmark prices suggest that the precious metals are still expensive.
MCX reference levels saw gold futures staying above ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams and silver above ₹2.7 lakh per kg. Retail prices in Indian cities also showed steady trends with regional variations.
The consumer, the investor and the jewellery buyer will be mainly looking at international bullion prices, the performance of the US dollar, the expected inflation rate and the local supply/demand situation.
Gold Price Today on 24 May 2026
At the national level:
|Gold Purity
|Price
|24K Gold (999 purity)
|₹15,906 per gram
|22K Gold
|₹14,580 per gram
The price of gold is determined on the basis of the movement of the bullion globally, the value of the rupee against the dollar and the demand for jewellery in India.
City-Wise Gold Rates Today on May 24, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (1g)
|22K Gold (1g)
|18K Gold (1g)
|Delhi
|₹15,921
|₹14,595
|₹11,944
|Mumbai
|₹15,906
|₹14,580
|₹11,929
|Kolkata
|₹15,906
|₹14,580
|₹11,929
|Chennai
|₹16,069
|₹14,730
|₹12,360
|Hyderabad
|₹15,906
|₹14,580
|₹11,929
|Noida
|₹15,921
|₹14,595
|₹11,944
|Ahmedabad
|₹15,911
|₹14,585
|₹11,934
Why is gold still trading strongly?
A combination of factors is driving gold prices:
- Fears over global inflation sustain safe-haven demand
- Moves in the US dollar impact the import costs of gold.
- Indian domestic jewellery buying is robust in anticipation of seasonal demand.
- Demand for bullion as a portfolio hedge by investors is stable
Silver Price Today on May 24, 2026
Silver edged higher even though the futures price softened a little.
|Silver Type
|Price
|Silver (999 purity)
|₹2,84,500 per kg
|Silver 925 (Sterling)
|₹2,79,000 per kg
But unlike gold, the price of silver is influenced by industrial demand from sectors such as electronics, solar and manufacturing, as well as investment demand.
City-Wise Silver Rates Today on May 24, 2026
|City
|Silver Rate
|Delhi
|₹2,850 per 10g
|Mumbai
|₹2,850 per 10g
|Kolkata
|₹2,850 per 10g
|Chennai
|₹2,950 per 10g
|Hyderabad
|₹295 per gram / ₹2,95,000 per kg
|Noida
|₹285 per gram / ₹2,85,000 per kg
|Ahmedabad
|₹285 per gram / ₹2,85,000 per kg
MCX Snapshot: Weekend Reference Levels
Since MCX remains closed on weekends, Friday’s closing levels offer the latest market reference.
|Commodity
|Latest Level
|Change
|% Change
|Gold MCX (₹/10gm)
|₹1,58,588
|-₹91
|-0.06%
|Silver MCX (₹/kg)
|₹2,71,600
|-₹246
|-0.09%
In the last session gold was trading between 158,104 and 159,498 and silver between 269,500 and 275,225.
The Way Forward for Gold & Silver Buyers?
Gold has pared down slightly from previous highs, however, it is well supported above the 1.5 lakh psychological level at MCX. Silver continues to attract investors as well as industrial buyers. With concerns over global inflation and currency movements and international commodity trends still in focus, precious metal buyers are likely to experience elevated price levels.
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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.