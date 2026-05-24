Gold And Silver Rates Today, 24 May, 2026: Gold Stays Above ₹1.5 Lakh On MCX; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More Cities

Gold and Silver Rates Today, May 24, 2026: Gold prices in India were unchanged on May 24 on the back of global demand, inflation worries, currency fluctuation and local buying interest. The MCX is still closed on Saturday and Sunday, but benchmark prices suggest that the precious metals are still expensive.

MCX reference levels saw gold futures staying above ₹1.5 lakh per 10 grams and silver above ₹2.7 lakh per kg. Retail prices in Indian cities also showed steady trends with regional variations.

The consumer, the investor and the jewellery buyer will be mainly looking at international bullion prices, the performance of the US dollar, the expected inflation rate and the local supply/demand situation.

Gold Price Today on 24 May 2026

At the national level:

Gold Purity Price 24K Gold (999 purity) ₹15,906 per gram 22K Gold ₹14,580 per gram

The price of gold is determined on the basis of the movement of the bullion globally, the value of the rupee against the dollar and the demand for jewellery in India.

City-Wise Gold Rates Today on May 24, 2026

City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Delhi ₹15,921 ₹14,595 ₹11,944 Mumbai ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Kolkata ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Chennai ₹16,069 ₹14,730 ₹12,360 Hyderabad ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Noida ₹15,921 ₹14,595 ₹11,944 Ahmedabad ₹15,911 ₹14,585 ₹11,934

Why is gold still trading strongly?

A combination of factors is driving gold prices:

Fears over global inflation sustain safe-haven demand

Moves in the US dollar impact the import costs of gold.

Indian domestic jewellery buying is robust in anticipation of seasonal demand.

Demand for bullion as a portfolio hedge by investors is stable

Silver Price Today on May 24, 2026

Silver edged higher even though the futures price softened a little.

Silver Type Price Silver (999 purity) ₹2,84,500 per kg Silver 925 (Sterling) ₹2,79,000 per kg

But unlike gold, the price of silver is influenced by industrial demand from sectors such as electronics, solar and manufacturing, as well as investment demand.

City-Wise Silver Rates Today on May 24, 2026

City Silver Rate Delhi ₹2,850 per 10g Mumbai ₹2,850 per 10g Kolkata ₹2,850 per 10g Chennai ₹2,950 per 10g Hyderabad ₹295 per gram / ₹2,95,000 per kg Noida ₹285 per gram / ₹2,85,000 per kg Ahmedabad ₹285 per gram / ₹2,85,000 per kg

MCX Snapshot: Weekend Reference Levels

Since MCX remains closed on weekends, Friday’s closing levels offer the latest market reference.

Commodity Latest Level Change % Change Gold MCX (₹/10gm) ₹1,58,588 -₹91 -0.06% Silver MCX (₹/kg) ₹2,71,600 -₹246 -0.09%

In the last session gold was trading between 158,104 and 159,498 and silver between 269,500 and 275,225.

The Way Forward for Gold & Silver Buyers?

Gold has pared down slightly from previous highs, however, it is well supported above the 1.5 lakh psychological level at MCX. Silver continues to attract investors as well as industrial buyers. With concerns over global inflation and currency movements and international commodity trends still in focus, precious metal buyers are likely to experience elevated price levels.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)