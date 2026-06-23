Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 23 June 2026, gold and silver markets in India witnessed notable volatility amid weak global cues and sustained pressure from a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance. Gold prices declined across all purities, including 24K, 22K, and 18K categories, while MCX futures also reflected intraday weakness with increased selling pressure and cautious sentiment among traders. In parallel, silver prices registered a sharp correction both in physical and futures markets, with MCX silver falling over 2.5% during the session. Overall, precious metals remained under pressure due to global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and short-term profit booking across domestic and international bullion markets.
Gold Rates Today, 23 June
On 23 June 2026, gold prices in India declined sharply across all purities, reflecting weak global cues and a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve. The average rate for 24K gold stands at ₹14,591 per gram (₹1,45,910 per 10 grams), while 22K jewellery gold is priced at ₹13,375 per gram (₹1,33,750 per 10 grams). 18K gold is trading at ₹10,944 per gram (₹1,09,440 per 10 grams). Overall, prices have fallen by up to ₹2,070 per 10 grams, indicating strong selling pressure in international bullion markets and currency-related volatility influencing domestic rates. Investor sentiment remains cautious amid uncertainty in global economic environment.
Gold Price On MCX, 23 June
The MCX gold market is witnessing a sharp intraday correction today. The near-month futures contract is trading at ₹1,47,228 per 10 grams, down by ₹2,081 or 1.39% from the previous close. The session opened at ₹1,46,776 and has since shown volatility, reflecting active selling pressure. During the day, prices have moved within a range of ₹1,45,710 on the downside and ₹1,48,343 on the upside. The current active expiry for the contract is August 5, 2026, indicating near-term trading focus. Overall, sentiment remains cautious as traders react to global cues and short-term profit booking in bullion markets.
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