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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

On 23 June 2026, gold and silver prices in India fell sharply across physical and MCX markets due to weak global cues, Fed policy concerns, currency pressure, and heavy profit booking.

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall?
Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 11:18 IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 23 June 2026, gold and silver markets in India witnessed notable volatility amid weak global cues and sustained pressure from a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance. Gold prices declined across all purities, including 24K, 22K, and 18K categories, while MCX futures also reflected intraday weakness with increased selling pressure and cautious sentiment among traders. In parallel, silver prices registered a sharp correction both in physical and futures markets, with MCX silver falling over 2.5% during the session. Overall, precious metals remained under pressure due to global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and short-term profit booking across domestic and international bullion markets.

Gold Rates Today, 23 June  

On 23 June 2026, gold prices in India declined sharply across all purities, reflecting weak global cues and a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve. The average rate for 24K gold stands at ₹14,591 per gram (₹1,45,910 per 10 grams), while 22K jewellery gold is priced at ₹13,375 per gram (₹1,33,750 per 10 grams). 18K gold is trading at ₹10,944 per gram (₹1,09,440 per 10 grams). Overall, prices have fallen by up to ₹2,070 per 10 grams, indicating strong selling pressure in international bullion markets and currency-related volatility influencing domestic rates. Investor sentiment remains cautious amid uncertainty in global economic environment.

Gold Price On MCX, 23 June  

The MCX gold market is witnessing a sharp intraday correction today. The near-month futures contract is trading at ₹1,47,228 per 10 grams, down by ₹2,081 or 1.39% from the previous close. The session opened at ₹1,46,776 and has since shown volatility, reflecting active selling pressure. During the day, prices have moved within a range of ₹1,45,710 on the downside and ₹1,48,343 on the upside. The current active expiry for the contract is August 5, 2026, indicating near-term trading focus. Overall, sentiment remains cautious as traders react to global cues and short-term profit booking in bullion markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 23 2026

City / Region 18 Carat (75.0%) 22 Carat (91.6%) 24 Carat (99.9%)
Ahmedabad ₹1,09,950 ₹1,34,350 ₹1,46,550
Bengaluru ₹1,09,910 ₹1,34,300 ₹1,46,500
Bhopal ₹1,09,950 ₹1,34,350 ₹1,46,550
Chandigarh ₹1,10,030 ₹1,34,450 ₹1,46,650
Chennai ₹1,11,290 ₹1,35,990 ₹1,48,190
Delhi (NCR) ₹1,10,040 ₹1,34,460 ₹1,46,670
Hyderabad ₹1,09,910 ₹1,34,300 ₹1,46,500
Jaisalmer ₹1,11,010 ₹1,35,650 ₹1,48,090
Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,10,230 ₹1,34,700 ₹1,46,900
Kolkata ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650
Lucknow ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650
Mumbai ₹1,09,990 ₹1,34,400 ₹1,46,620
Noida (NCR) ₹1,10,040 ₹1,34,460 ₹1,46,670
Pune ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650

Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing.

Silver Rates Today, 23 June 

The average physical silver price in India on 23 June 2026 is ₹2,49,900 per kilogram, reflecting an intraday decline of more than 2.5%. This weakness indicates broad selling pressure in precious metals amid global market cues. Retail silver rates are currently priced at ₹249.90 per gram, ₹2,499 per 10 grams, and ₹24,990 per 100 grams. On the MCX derivatives platform, silver futures for the active July contract fell sharply by ₹6,075 or 2.59%, trading at ₹2,28,235 per kilogram. The session witnessed heightened volatility, with prices moving between a low of ₹2,27,121 and an opening level of ₹2,27,676, highlighting cautious sentiment among traders.

Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today

City / Region Retail Price (1 Kg)
Ahmedabad ₹2,45,000
Bengaluru ₹2,45,000
Bhopal ₹2,45,000
Chandigarh ₹2,45,000
Chennai ₹2,50,000
Delhi (NCR) ₹2,45,000
Hyderabad ₹2,50,000
Jaisalmer ₹2,49,900
Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,45,000
Kolkata ₹2,45,000
Lucknow ₹2,45,000
Mumbai ₹2,45,000
Noida (NCR) ₹2,45,000
Pune ₹2,45,000

(With Inouts From Good Returns)

Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content.
Also Read: Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | INDIAN RUPEE
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Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Tags: 22k gold rate24K gold price Indiabullion market update Indiacommodity market India todaygold and silver rates 23 June 2026gold MCX intradaygold price today India 2026gold rate city wise IndiaIndia gold market newsmcx gold rate liveMCX silver futuresprecious metals price todaysilver price today indiasilver rate crash India

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Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities
Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

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