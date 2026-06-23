Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Will The Gold Price Fall? Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold And Silver Rates Today: On 23 June 2026, gold and silver markets in India witnessed notable volatility amid weak global cues and sustained pressure from a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance. Gold prices declined across all purities, including 24K, 22K, and 18K categories, while MCX futures also reflected intraday weakness with increased selling pressure and cautious sentiment among traders. In parallel, silver prices registered a sharp correction both in physical and futures markets, with MCX silver falling over 2.5% during the session. Overall, precious metals remained under pressure due to global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and short-term profit booking across domestic and international bullion markets.

Gold Rates Today, 23 June

On 23 June 2026, gold prices in India declined sharply across all purities, reflecting weak global cues and a hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve. The average rate for 24K gold stands at ₹14,591 per gram (₹1,45,910 per 10 grams), while 22K jewellery gold is priced at ₹13,375 per gram (₹1,33,750 per 10 grams). 18K gold is trading at ₹10,944 per gram (₹1,09,440 per 10 grams). Overall, prices have fallen by up to ₹2,070 per 10 grams, indicating strong selling pressure in international bullion markets and currency-related volatility influencing domestic rates. Investor sentiment remains cautious amid uncertainty in global economic environment.

Gold Price On MCX, 23 June

The MCX gold market is witnessing a sharp intraday correction today. The near-month futures contract is trading at ₹1,47,228 per 10 grams, down by ₹2,081 or 1.39% from the previous close. The session opened at ₹1,46,776 and has since shown volatility, reflecting active selling pressure. During the day, prices have moved within a range of ₹1,45,710 on the downside and ₹1,48,343 on the upside. The current active expiry for the contract is August 5, 2026, indicating near-term trading focus. Overall, sentiment remains cautious as traders react to global cues and short-term profit booking in bullion markets.

Gold Rates In Major Cities Across India Today: City-Wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams) – June 23 2026 City / Region 18 Carat (75.0%) 22 Carat (91.6%) 24 Carat (99.9%) Ahmedabad ₹1,09,950 ₹1,34,350 ₹1,46,550 Bengaluru ₹1,09,910 ₹1,34,300 ₹1,46,500 Bhopal ₹1,09,950 ₹1,34,350 ₹1,46,550 Chandigarh ₹1,10,030 ₹1,34,450 ₹1,46,650 Chennai ₹1,11,290 ₹1,35,990 ₹1,48,190 Delhi (NCR) ₹1,10,040 ₹1,34,460 ₹1,46,670 Hyderabad ₹1,09,910 ₹1,34,300 ₹1,46,500 Jaisalmer ₹1,11,010 ₹1,35,650 ₹1,48,090 Jammu & Kashmir ₹1,10,230 ₹1,34,700 ₹1,46,900 Kolkata ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650 Lucknow ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650 Mumbai ₹1,09,990 ₹1,34,400 ₹1,46,620 Noida (NCR) ₹1,10,040 ₹1,34,460 ₹1,46,670 Pune ₹1,10,010 ₹1,34,430 ₹1,46,650 Note: These prices exclude GST. A standard 3% GST is applied at retail purchase, which affects final billing. Silver Rates Today, 23 June The average physical silver price in India on 23 June 2026 is ₹2,49,900 per kilogram, reflecting an intraday decline of more than 2.5%. This weakness indicates broad selling pressure in precious metals amid global market cues. Retail silver rates are currently priced at ₹249.90 per gram, ₹2,499 per 10 grams, and ₹24,990 per 100 grams. On the MCX derivatives platform, silver futures for the active July contract fell sharply by ₹6,075 or 2.59%, trading at ₹2,28,235 per kilogram. The session witnessed heightened volatility, with prices moving between a low of ₹2,27,121 and an opening level of ₹2,27,676, highlighting cautious sentiment among traders. Silver Rates In Major Cities Across India Today City / Region Retail Price (1 Kg) Ahmedabad ₹2,45,000 Bengaluru ₹2,45,000 Bhopal ₹2,45,000 Chandigarh ₹2,45,000 Chennai ₹2,50,000 Delhi (NCR) ₹2,45,000 Hyderabad ₹2,50,000 Jaisalmer ₹2,49,900 Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,45,000 Kolkata ₹2,45,000 Lucknow ₹2,45,000 Mumbai ₹2,45,000 Noida (NCR) ₹2,45,000 Pune ₹2,45,000 (With Inouts From Good Returns) Disclaimer: The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. The NewsX editorial team does not recommend or endorse any investment decisions based on this content. Also Read: Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | INDIAN RUPEE

