The price of gold has declined drastically since the record highs of January 2026, coming down by almost 23% to about Rs 1.37 lakh per 10 grams from its peak of Rs 1.80 lakh. This price correction was after a huge rally when the price of gold increased from Rs 47,600 per 10 grams in November 2021 to Rs 1.40 lakh at the time of Dhanteras 2026, making a gain of almost 200% and a CAGR of 24.53%.

Gold prices fall as US interest rate outlook changes

The January rally was supported by strong investment demand, global uncertainty and expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts. Internationally, gold touched nearly $5,595 per ounce. However, the outlook changed after the Iran-US-Israel conflict pushed crude oil prices from around $60 to $120 per barrel, raising fears of another inflationary cycle.

Investors began expecting the Fed to maintain a tighter monetary policy rather than cut rates. In September, the US central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4%, before keeping it unchanged in October. Two members voted against the October decision and favoured another 25-basis-point hike.

Gold prices face pressure from dollar and bond yields

Higher interest rates and rising bond yields have made gold less attractive to investors. A stronger US dollar has added to the pressure, with the dollar index recently rising around 4%, according to Axis Securities. Profit booking and speculative activity have also contributed to the decline.

The correction is not limited to gold prices. Silver has fallen nearly 55% from its January 29 record of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on the MCX to around Rs 1.90 lakh per kg in the retail market.

Gold prices: Is this the right time to buy?

With prices nearly 25% below their peak, the correction has brought gold back into focus for investors. However, interest rate expectations, inflation, crude oil movements and the US dollar remain important factors that could influence the next move in gold prices.

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