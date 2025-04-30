Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Gold Imports Rise 8% Ahead Of Festive Season, But Demand Dips As Prices Hit ₹1 Lakh

Gold Imports Rise 8% Ahead Of Festive Season, But Demand Dips As Prices Hit ₹1 Lakh

The council expects for gold demand to remain resilient amid global uncertainties, driven by festivals and the wedding season. Despite rising prices, India’s deep-rooted cultural and financial relationship with gold continues to support its long-term demand outlook.

Gold Imports Rise 8% Ahead Of Festive Season, But Demand Dips As Prices Hit ₹1 Lakh


India’s gold demand fell sharply in volume terms in the January–March quarter of 2025, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). The council reported a 15 per cent decline in demand, which stood at 118.1 tonnes, compared to 139 tonnes during the same period last year. This drop came as gold prices soared to unprecedented levels. Despite the fall in volume, the overall value of gold demand surged 22 per cent in rupee terms. The sharp rise followed a 25 per cent increase in global gold prices since January. Retail prices in India touched Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams.

High Gold Prices Support Value Despite Falling Volume

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said, “This historic rally of gold prices reaching a record high of Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams in India has further reinforced the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven asset among Indian consumers.” Analysts linked this rally to global economic uncertainties, particularly the impact of Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans and retaliatory measures by other countries. Publicly available data showed global gold prices rising more than 20 per cent in 2025 alone. Over the past year, international gold prices have increased by around 40 per cent, reinforcing gold’s traditional safe-haven appeal.

Investment Demand Rises, Jewellery Demand Drops

WGC data showed that gold investment demand remained strong despite high prices. Investment rose 7 per cent year-on-year to 46.7 tonnes. Consumers continued to show interest in gold ETFs, digital gold, coins, and bars. However, jewellery demand declined significantly. “Gold jewellery demand declined by 25 per cent to 71.4 tonnes from 95.5 tonnes in Q1 2024,” the WGC reported. High prices affected affordability for retail buyers. Still, Jain added, “Yet, the enduring cultural and seasonal significance of gold, especially ahead of key occasions like Akshaya Tritiya and the upcoming wedding season, continues to support consumer buying sentiment.”

Retailers and Imports Reflect Strong Sentiment

Indian gold retailers responded to the market with increased imports, which rose 8 per cent to 167.4 tonnes during the first quarter of 2025. The WGC stated that the rise in imports reflects supply-side preparedness by Indian jewellery retailers. Jain said, “Gold retailers, too, are optimistic about favourable buying behaviour through the rest of the festive season, despite ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.” At the same time, gold recycling saw a sharp decline. Consumers held on to their gold as prices peaked. WGC data reported a 32 per cent fall in recycling volumes, which dropped to just 26 tonnes this quarter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s 2025 Gold Demand Pegged at 700–800 Tonnes

The World Gold Council projected India’s full-year gold demand for 2025 at between 700 and 800 tonnes. Jain stated, “With cultural affinity, festive momentum, and resilient investment interest, India’s gold story is poised to shine even brighter in the months ahead.” The council expects demand to remain resilient amid global uncertainties, driven by festivals and the wedding season. Despite rising prices, India’s deep-rooted cultural and financial relationship with gold continues to support its long-term demand outlook.

(With Inouts From ANI)

Also Read: History Today: The Forgotten Horror of Bijon Setu When 16 Monks Lynched And Burnt in Broad Daylight

 

Filed under

gold demand gold prices

Cabinet Committee On Secu

Cabinet Committee On Security Meets At PM Modi’s Residence To Review Pahalgam Attack Response Concludes
newsx

Gold Imports Rise 8% Ahead Of Festive Season, But Demand Dips As Prices Hit ₹1...
newsx

History Today: The Forgotten Horror of Bijon Setu When 16 Monks Lynched And Burnt in...
The Cabin Committee On Se

The Cabin Committee On Security Meets Again As India Prepares Response To Pahalgam Attack
For decades, Pakistan has

Has Pakistan Always Been Exporting Terror? A Terror Trail From Kashmir To Kabul
Canada’s recent federal

Canada Polls: Why Does House of Commons See a Surge in ‘Gills’ After Canada’s Election
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Cabinet Committee On Security Meets At PM Modi’s Residence To Review Pahalgam Attack Response Concludes

Cabinet Committee On Security Meets At PM Modi’s Residence To Review Pahalgam Attack Response Concludes

History Today: The Forgotten Horror of Bijon Setu When 16 Monks Lynched And Burnt in Broad Daylight

History Today: The Forgotten Horror of Bijon Setu When 16 Monks Lynched And Burnt in...

The Cabin Committee On Security Meets Again As India Prepares Response To Pahalgam Attack

The Cabin Committee On Security Meets Again As India Prepares Response To Pahalgam Attack

Has Pakistan Always Been Exporting Terror? A Terror Trail From Kashmir To Kabul

Has Pakistan Always Been Exporting Terror? A Terror Trail From Kashmir To Kabul

Canada Polls: Why Does House of Commons See a Surge in ‘Gills’ After Canada’s Election

Canada Polls: Why Does House of Commons See a Surge in ‘Gills’ After Canada’s Election

Entertainment

21 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’, Netflix Shares A Comic Post

21 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’, Netflix Shares A Comic Post

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After