Gold Price Before Dhanteras 2026: Should You Buy Now Or Wait Until Diwali? Check City Wise Gold Rates Today

With 17 days to go before Dhanteras, gold is selling for less than it did a month ago, and shoppers across India are deciding whether to buy now or wait for a bigger dip. Experts disagree on which way it will go.

Where Gold Stands Today

On Tuesday, October 20, 24-carat gold was selling at roughly ₹1.47 to ₹1.48 lakh per 10 grams in major cities, and 22-carat at about ₹1.35 lakh. Rates differ slightly between trackers, so check your jeweller’s own board before buying. Here are the figures from one tracker for today:

City 22K (per 10 g) 24K (per 10 g) Delhi ₹1,35,860 ₹1,48,200 Lucknow ₹1,35,860 ₹1,48,200 Jaipur ₹1,35,860 ₹1,48,200 Chandigarh ₹1,35,860 ₹1,48,200 Ahmedabad ₹1,35,760 ₹1,48,100 Bhopal ₹1,35,760 ₹1,48,100 Mumbai ₹1,35,710 ₹1,48,050 Chennai ₹1,35,710 ₹1,48,050 Kolkata ₹1,35,710 ₹1,48,050 Hyderabad ₹1,35,710 ₹1,48,050

Other trackers show slightly lower figures. One lists Delhi 24K at ₹1,47,800 and another at ₹1,47,320. Another report said prices fell by about ₹870 per 10 grams on Tuesday morning, while a Hindi report said they rose. The gap comes from the different times and sources used. Treat all of these as indicative rates before GST, making charges and local levies.

A Long Slide From the Peak

There has been a drop of 16% from the historic high level of ₹1,77,590 per 10 grams of gold futures. Internationally, spot gold was quoting around $4,185 an ounce on October 12, as per an Outlook Money report, which stated that this is about 23% lower than the highest price for the precious metal. The report attributed the drop to the rapid repricing of interest rate expectations and rising US bond yields.

This is definitely a steep decline; however, gold is far higher than its level last year. As per a commodities analyst, gold has risen 16.4% since October 20, 2025 to September 23, 2026 to ₹1,52,000.

The Case for Waiting

Some analysts say the slide may not be over. HSBC recently cut its 2026 average gold price forecast to $4,490 an ounce, and one report on the cut said pressure on gold could continue in the weeks before Dhanteras. A further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is among the risks being discussed, and it would normally weigh on gold.

Another expert, Anuj Gupta, sees only limited upside ahead of Diwali, with gold moving toward ₹1.5 lakh and silver toward ₹2.2 to ₹2.3 lakh per kg. For someone who is patient, that suggests no rush to buy at today’s levels.

The Case for Buying Now

Other voices expect prices to climb. Ventura Securities sees domestic gold in a ₹1.50 to ₹1.65 lakh range before Diwali, helped by festive demand and any rupee weakness. Its view is that prices may ease or consolidate after Bhai Dooj. Today’s rates sit just below the bottom of that range.

Ajay Kedia of Kedia Advisory is more bullish still. He expects gold to test ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams by Diwali or year-end, citing central bank buying, ETF inflows and geopolitical uncertainty. That is the most optimistic of the forecasts in this report, and others are far lower.

The 15 per cent customs duty on imported gold, reported in May, also keeps the landed cost high.

When Dhanteras Falls

This year, Dhanteras occurs on Friday, November 6, while Diwali occurs on Sunday, November 8. Drik Panchang mentions that the time span for buying gold on Dhanteras is from 6:18 am to 9:17 pm. Puja Muhurat varies depending upon the source and city, so please verify your timings accordingly.

There are two other dates on which buying gold is considered auspicious. These dates are Pushya Nakshatra occurring on Saturday evening, October 31, and Sunday afternoon, November 1. For the customers who are seeking auspicious muhurat for buying gold but are trying to avoid the Dhanteras rush, these dates are the choices.

What Buyers Should Check Before Paying?

The benchmark rate is not what you will pay at the shop. Making charges, GST and local premiums are added to the final bill, and jewellers’ prices can differ from the published rates. Look for the BIS hallmark and the six-digit HUID number on every piece. Jewellery buyers can ask for the bill to show the gold rate, making charges and taxes separately.

What the Next Two Weeks Will Decide?

The range is huge, from a mere decline to ₹1.8 lakh. Those requiring gold for their wedding ceremonies or Dhanteras rituals will realize that it makes sense to pay more in order to save themselves the trouble of waiting for the expected drop. As for people making purchases with an investment objective in mind, they can afford to wait till the US interest rate verdict and the currency value become clear. Households that require only some coins or a little gold on November 6 should consider a mixed strategy.

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