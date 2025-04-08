Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K Gold?

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K Gold?

Major cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are witnessing identical rates, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹89,730 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at ₹82,250 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K Gold?


Gold prices in India have declined for the fourth straight session as international market volatility, triggered by the escalating U.S. tariff war, weighs heavily on investor sentiment. Contrary to the usual safe-haven trend during times of economic uncertainty, gold prices have continued their downward slide, even amid rising fears of a global recession.

According to reports, gold prices in India have fallen sharply by ₹3,650 in just four trading sessions, marking a 4% drop. On Tuesday, April 8, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,730 per 10 grams—dropping ₹650 in a day—while 22-carat gold slipped by ₹600 to ₹82,250. The 18-carat gold rate also fell by ₹490, retailing at ₹67,300 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates Across Indian Cities Mirror National Trend

Major cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are witnessing identical rates, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹89,730 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at ₹82,250 per 10 grams.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For 100 grams, 24-carat gold is retailing at ₹8,97,300, while 22-carat gold costs ₹8,22,500.

Silver, on the other hand, has shown resilience. The silver price in India today remains unchanged at ₹94,000 per kilogram for the third consecutive session. For 100 grams, silver is priced at ₹9,400.

MCX Gold and Silver Outlook: Support and Resistance Levels

According to the ICICI Direct Daily Commodities Outlook, MCX gold futures for June are likely to find support at ₹86,200. A rebound could push prices towards ₹88,500. Currently, gold futures are trading at ₹87,601, up by 0.77%.

Silver futures for May are expected to find support near ₹86,800, with a potential rise to ₹90,500 if that level holds. As of now, silver futures are trading at ₹89,170, up by 1.04%.

Global Gold Market: Spot Prices and Market Reactions

Spot gold fell over 1% on Monday, settling at $2,996.6 per ounce early Tuesday, showing a minor recovery of 0.5%. U.S. gold futures gained 1.3% to reach $3,010.70 per ounce.

Meanwhile, spot silver slightly edged down by 0.1% to $30.09 per ounce. Platinum rose by 1.3%, trading at $925.35 per ounce.

Why Is Gold Falling Despite Global Recession Fears?

Traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is behaving unpredictably in the face of rising global recession risks. In just the last two trading sessions, gold has plummeted more than 4%, including a 3% fall on Friday, April 4. On April 7, spot gold dropped another 0.3%, hitting a three-week low at $3,027.90 per ounce.

Analysts suggest that institutional investors might be selling gold to raise cash or cover margin calls amid massive losses across global equity markets. Over $6 trillion was wiped out globally last week, with Japan’s Nikkei tumbling by nearly 9% on April 7.

“Demand destruction and recession risk now take centre stage,” said JPMorgan Chase analysts, noting that metals-related tariffs might be marginally beneficial but are not enough to support prices amid panic.

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong of IG added, “There’s a lot of confusion and uncertainties in the markets… safe-haven flows are offering some cushion amid the market volatility.” He also noted that short-term profit-taking could be one reason for the current weakness in gold prices.

U.S.-China Trade War Escalates Economic Concerns

The market turmoil follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprise hike in tariffs, prompting a 34% counter-tariff from China. In addition, China has imposed export restrictions on rare earth metals, further escalating trade tensions and dampening global investor sentiment.

Despite the traditionally bullish environment for gold during geopolitical unrest, the current market trend shows declining gold prices, leaving many investors confused and cautious.

As the global economic scenario becomes more uncertain, gold’s unusual fall in India and international markets highlights a shift in investor behavior. While silver remains firm, the bullion market as a whole is being watched closely by analysts and investors alike for signs of stabilization or further correction.

Tags: gold prices April 8, India gold rate drop, silver rate India today, MCX gold silver forecast, spot gold prices, U.S. China tariff war, recession impact on gold, gold investment 2025, bullion market news

Filed under

24K gold price gold Gold Jeweler gold market update

newsx

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements
newsx

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial
newsx

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3...
newsx

Gold Price Crashes ₹3,650 In Just 4 Days: What’s Causing The Sudden Fall In 24K...
newsx

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16
newsx

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements

Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial

Kharge Jibes BJP, RSS Says Both Conspiring To Portray Patel And Nehru’s Relations As Non-Cordial

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3 Lakhs Loading’

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi Continues Notebook Celebration Despite Two BCCI Fines, Fans Joke ‘Another 3...

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

Supreme Court To Hear 15 Petitions Against New Waqf Amendment Bill On April 16

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports...

Entertainment

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank