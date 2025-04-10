Gold Price Today: Check Out Yellow Metal Rates And What’s Powering the Rally Now

Even experts around the world started predicting a massive fall in gold prices — but look at this safe asset now, it’s back on its feet!

Gold Price Today: To everyone’s surprise (or not), gold—aka the shiny savior of uncertain times—is back in the spotlight! Known as the ultimate “just-in-case” asset, this yellow metal has been riding a wild rollercoaster. Just weeks ago, it was chilling at lower levels, but thanks to market jitters, it suddenly decided to launch itself upward like it had espresso for breakfast. While demand isn’t always bossing the price around, it does play a tiny cameo in the drama. And guess what? Gold just pulled off its best weekly performance like a rockstar on a comeback tour. Buckle up—this glittery ride isn’t over yet!

The metal two days ago hit a crash due to tariffs and its fear. It hit a low and landed around Rs 88,130 per 10 grams on April 6, 2025, according to data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Meanwhile, MCX silver was priced at Rs 92,403 per kilogram.

MCX Gold, Silver Price Today

In futures trade, gold contracts for December delivery traded in green at +0.09% at Rs 77,685 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the time of writing this article. While silver contracts for December delivery traded in red at +0.96% at Rs 90.791 per 1 kg in the early morning trade on Sunday.

Top Reasons That Are Fueling The Yellow Metal Prices-

Market Volatility

Trump’s tariffs hit everything—goods, metals, you name it. A few days ago, when the tariffs were out, gold dropped to its lowest in a while. That fall shook both global and Indian stock markets. Even experts around the world started predicting a massive fall in the price of gold. The tariff Panic spread fast.

People even called this crash another Black Monday, like 1987. Trump announced the tariffs on Liberation Day and triggered chaos. Investors scrambled. Even gold lost its shine and slipped into the background.

Now, there’s a slight break. The 90-day pause on tariffs has calmed the waters a bit. Gold is starting to bounce back. It’s gaining momentum, slowly but surely.

Investors watch closely and hope it stays steady. But with Trump in the mix, no one’s dropping their guard just yet!

Gold Price Today In Your City

City Gold Price (22 carat in Rs/10gm) Delhi 90,600 Noida 90,600 Lucknow 90,600 Mumbai 90,450 Bengaluru 90,450 Chennai 90,450 Pune 90,600 Ahmadabad 90,600 Kolkata 90,600 Hyderabad 90,450 source: Good Returns