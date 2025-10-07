Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs As Festive Demand Peaks In October 2025 – WHY Is It The Best Time To Buy Precious Metal, Check Rates In Your City!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
With Diwali and wedding season upon us, the demand for gold and silver is hotter than ever. Families are rushing to buy their favorite jewelry, both as a symbol of prosperity and as a smart investment.
And why not? Precious metals have always been a safe haven during uncertain times.
But here’s the twist, prices are climbing fast! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to buy, now’s the time to act. Delaying might mean paying even more later as the festive rush pushes prices higher. Whether you’re looking to gift, invest, or simply add a sparkle to your celebrations, keeping an eye on MCX rates can help you make the smartest move.
Gold Price Today
Gold Price in Chennai:
24K Gold: ₹1,21,380 per 10g
22K Gold: ₹1,11,260 per 10g
18K Gold: ₹91,600 per 10g
Gold Price in Mumbai:
24K Gold: ₹1,20,780 per 10g
22K Gold: ₹1,10,710 per 10g
18K Gold: ₹90,580 per 10g
Gold Price in Delhi:
24K Gold: ₹1,20,930 per 10g
22K Gold: ₹1,10,860 per 10g
18K Gold: ₹90,730 per 10g
Gold Price in Kolkata:
24K Gold: ₹1,20,780 per 10g
22K Gold: ₹1,10,710 per 10g
18K Gold: ₹90,580 per 10g
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|18K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|National Avg
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,590
|Chennai
|₹1,21,380
|₹1,11,260
|₹91,600
|Mumbai
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Delhi
|₹1,20,930
|₹1,10,860
|₹90,730
|Kolkata
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Bangalore
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Hyderabad
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Kerala
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Pune
|₹1,20,780
|₹1,10,710
|₹90,580
|Vadodara
|₹1,20,830
|₹1,10,760
|₹90,580
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,20,830
|₹1,10,760
|₹90,630
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,20,930
|₹1,10,860
|₹90,730
|Jaipur
|₹1,20,920
|₹1,10,850
|₹90,730
|Noida
|₹1,20,930
|₹1,10,860
|₹90,730
Key Gold Price Movements (October 6-7, 2025)
- Overall India Gold Price Movement (October 7, 2025):
- 24K gold price rose by ₹1 per gram, reaching ₹12,078 per gram.
- 22K gold price increased by ₹1 per gram, now at ₹11,071 per gram.
- 18K gold price went up by ₹1 per gram, reaching ₹9,059 per gram.
(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,67,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,67,100
|Kerala
|₹1,67,100
|Delhi
|₹1,56,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,57,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,57,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,57,000
|Pune
|₹1,57,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,57,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,57,000
- Factors Affecting Silver Prices:
- International Prices: Primarily driven by COMEX rates.
- Currency Fluctuations: The exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Indian Rupee affects landed costs.
- Industrial Demand: Silver is widely used in industries like electronics and solar energy.
- Investment Demand: Seen as a safe-haven asset, especially during economic uncertainty.
- Government Policies: Import duties can impact domestic prices.
- Market Sentiment: Speculative trading and news can cause volatility.
- Seasonal Demand: Festivals and wedding seasons in India typically increase demand.
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
