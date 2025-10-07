Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs As Festive Demand Peaks In October 2025 – WHY Is It The Best Time To Buy Precious Metal, Check Rates In Your City!

Gold Price Today: Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025

With Diwali and wedding season upon us, the demand for gold and silver is hotter than ever. Families are rushing to buy their favorite jewelry, both as a symbol of prosperity and as a smart investment.

And why not? Precious metals have always been a safe haven during uncertain times.

But here’s the twist, prices are climbing fast! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to buy, now’s the time to act. Delaying might mean paying even more later as the festive rush pushes prices higher. Whether you’re looking to gift, invest, or simply add a sparkle to your celebrations, keeping an eye on MCX rates can help you make the smartest move.

Here’s the scoop: Gold prices are hitting new highs and climbing every day. But guess what? Even though gold is expensive right now, this is exactly the right time to buy. If you wait too long, prices could skyrocket even higher, and before you know it, your dream purchase might just fall out of reach. So why not dive into this festive metal mania and start planning your gifts or investments today? Ready to shine this season? Let’s go!

As of Octoer 7, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Indian gold prices reached a new all-time high on October 7, 2025. MCX Gold December futures (05 December 2025 contract) gained to ₹1,20,769 per 10 grams, and the Gold Mini November contract was ₹1,19,616. This drastic increase is largely attributed to high demand on safe-havens, as investors resort to gold in times of uncertainty in the global economy and political situation. Also, expectations that the US Federal Reserve would soon make a reduction in interest rates have enhanced the attractiveness of gold. In situations when interest is lowered, the attraction of gold is increased, as gold does not receive any interest. Besides that, domestic pricing is also being influenced by the value of the US dollar and fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee. As tensions increase in the world economy, and the money markets, it is likely that gold will remain a commodity demanded and it could rise in price. Gold is continuing to gain traction in a mercurial world and investors are observing keenly. As of Octoer 7, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are moving well as of October 7, 2025, the Big Silver contract is at ₹1,47,600 and the Silver Mini (November contract) at ₹1,44,866. The prices of silver are affected by both international and local forces. Silver is traded internationally on the COMEX and responds to US dollar fluctuations, particularly the USD/INR. The prices are still supported by industrial demand, especially from electronics and solar energy. Moreover, silver is regarded as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty, which increases the demand to invest in it. The local purchases are also boosted by the festive and wedding season in India. On the supply side, the world production of the mines influences the quantity of silver in the market. These forces combined are creating the current trend of silver and may be able to keep prices high in the future. Investors are keenly following the trend with silver keeping pace with gold amid the global uncertainties.

Gold Price Today

Gold Price in Chennai: 24K Gold: ₹1,21,380 per 10g 22K Gold: ₹1,11,260 per 10g 18K Gold: ₹91,600 per 10g

Gold Price in Mumbai: 24K Gold: ₹1,20,780 per 10g 22K Gold: ₹1,10,710 per 10g 18K Gold: ₹90,580 per 10g

Gold Price in Delhi: 24K Gold: ₹1,20,930 per 10g 22K Gold: ₹1,10,860 per 10g 18K Gold: ₹90,730 per 10g

Gold Price in Kolkata: 24K Gold: ₹1,20,780 per 10g 22K Gold: ₹1,10,710 per 10g 18K Gold: ₹90,580 per 10g



Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g) 18K Gold Price (₹/10g) National Avg ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,590 Chennai ₹1,21,380 ₹1,11,260 ₹91,600 Mumbai ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Delhi ₹1,20,930 ₹1,10,860 ₹90,730 Kolkata ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Bangalore ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Hyderabad ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Kerala ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Pune ₹1,20,780 ₹1,10,710 ₹90,580 Vadodara ₹1,20,830 ₹1,10,760 ₹90,580 Ahmedabad ₹1,20,830 ₹1,10,760 ₹90,630 Ghaziabad ₹1,20,930 ₹1,10,860 ₹90,730 Jaipur ₹1,20,920 ₹1,10,850 ₹90,730 Noida ₹1,20,930 ₹1,10,860 ₹90,730 Key Gold Price Movements (October 6-7, 2025) Overall India Gold Price Movement (October 7, 2025):

24K gold price rose by ₹1 per gram, reaching ₹12,078 per gram.

22K gold price increased by ₹1 per gram, now at ₹11,071 per gram.

18K gold price went up by ₹1 per gram, reaching ₹9,059 per gram.

(Taken From Good Returns At 10 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹/kg) Chennai ₹1,67,000 Hyderabad ₹1,67,100 Kerala ₹1,67,100 Delhi ₹1,56,100 Mumbai ₹1,57,000 Kolkata ₹1,57,000 Bangalore ₹1,57,000 Pune ₹1,57,000 Vadodara ₹1,57,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,57,000

Factors Affecting Silver Prices:

International Prices: Primarily driven by COMEX rates.

Primarily driven by COMEX rates. Currency Fluctuations: The exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Indian Rupee affects landed costs.

The exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Indian Rupee affects landed costs. Industrial Demand: Silver is widely used in industries like electronics and solar energy.

Silver is widely used in industries like electronics and solar energy. Investment Demand: Seen as a safe-haven asset, especially during economic uncertainty.

Seen as a safe-haven asset, especially during economic uncertainty. Government Policies: Import duties can impact domestic prices.

Import duties can impact domestic prices. Market Sentiment: Speculative trading and news can cause volatility.

Speculative trading and news can cause volatility. Seasonal Demand: Festivals and wedding seasons in India typically increase demand.

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

