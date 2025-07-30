Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Potential Dip Expected Before Upcoming Festivals- Market Awaits Fed Policy, Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold Price Today: Potential Dip Expected Before Upcoming Festivals- Market Awaits Fed Policy, Check Rates In Your City NOW!

Gold prices remain steady ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision, with potential dips expected before the festival season. Investors are advised to watch the market closely for optimal buying opportunities

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 30, 2025 09:59:44 IST

Gold has always been a trusted choice for gifting and investment, especially as the festival season approaches. But before you make a purchase, it’s important to consider current market signals.

Global factors suggest that gold prices might soften soon. With the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision expected later today and the dollar index easing slightly, investors are adopting a cautious stance. U.S. Treasury yields are near a one-month low, hinting at possible policy shifts ahead.

MCX Gold October futures are currently steady around ₹99,140 per 10 grams, but prices could dip if global uncertainty rises.

If you’re planning to buy gold before the festival season, it might be wise to watch the market closely and wait for a potential price correction. Buying at the right time can help you get the best value for your investment or gift

Gold & Silver Today: Investors Stay Cautious Ahead Of Fed Decision

Gold prices stayed flat while silver dipped in early trade on Wednesday, July 30, as investors chose to stay on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later today. MCX Gold October futures edged up just 0.02% to ₹99,140 per 10 grams, while Silver September contracts slipped 0.09% to ₹1,13,653 per kg around 9:05 AM. Meanwhile, the dollar index eased by 0.20% after hitting a one-month high, and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered near a monthly low. Are you holding or waiting it out before the Fed speaks? The metal mood is tense

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

Here are the gold prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai for 24 Karat and 22 Karat gold (per 10 grams), based on the most recent available data for today, July 24, 2025

  • Delhi:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 10,063/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,225/gm

  • Noida:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 9,996/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,164/gm

  • Lucknow:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 10,011.30/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,178.30/gm

  • Chennai:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 10,048/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,210/gm

  • Mumbai:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 10,048/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,210/gm

  • Kolkata:
    • 24K Gold – Rs 10,048/gm
    • 22K Gold – Rs 9,210/gm

Check Prices at other places-

City24K Gold (Rs/gm)22K Gold (Rs/gm)
Delhi10,0639,225
Noida9,9969,164
Lucknow10,011.309,178.30
Chennai10,0489,210
Mumbai10,0489,210
Kolkata10,0489,210
Bangalore10,0489,210
Hyderabad10,0489,210
Kerala10,0489,210
Pune10,0489,210
Vadodara10,0539,215
Ahmedabad10,0539,215

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Returns At 10 Am)

Ways To Invest In Gold (Without Digging A Mine Yourself)

  • Shiny and Tangible (Physical Gold)
    Love the feel of real gold? Coins, bars, or that heirloom-style necklace — pick them up from trusted jewellers. Just don’t forget the locker fees!
  • Swipe & Shine (Gold ETFs)
    Too busy for safes and vaults? Gold ETFs let you invest in the glitter without carrying the weight — literally. All digital, all liquid.
  • Bond With Gold (Sovereign Gold Bonds)
    Backed by the government and paying interest too? SGBs are like gold’s overachieving cousin — stable, smart, and tax-efficient (if held till maturity).
  • Tap-to-Glitter (Digital Gold)
    Buy gold online, anytime, anywhere — no storage, no stress. Great for those who love both convenience and karats.
  • Strike Gold (Mining Stocks)
    Why buy the metal when you can own the mine? Invest in gold mining companies and ride the wave when gold prices climb.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

