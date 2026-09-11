Gold Price Today, September 11: Gold Falls By Over 1%; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Surat And Chennai

Gold prices remained under pressure on September 11 after the precious metal fell more than 1% in the previous session. Investors are turning cautious as stronger US inflation data and rising oil prices have increased expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike. Spot gold was around $4,325 per ounce on Friday and was headed for its third straight weekly decline, with prices down more than 2% for the week.

Why is gold falling?

The recent decline in gold has largely been linked to expectations of higher US interest rates. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields tend to make non-yielding assets such as gold less attractive to investors. The surge in crude oil prices has also added to inflation concerns. Brent crude has moved above $100 a barrel amid escalating geopolitical tensions, adding another layer of uncertainty to global markets.

Gold Price Today in India

Domestic gold rates remain elevated despite the recent international-market correction. According to current retail-rate data, Delhi’s 24K gold price is around ₹15,719 per gram, while 22K gold is around ₹14,471 per gram and 18K gold around ₹11,849 per gram. Rates can differ between jewellers and cities. Kerala’s widely tracked 22K rate is around ₹14,255 per gram, with 24K at about ₹14,968–₹15,551 per gram depending on the benchmark used.

City-wise gold rates

City 24K/g 22K/g 18K/g Delhi ₹15,719 ₹14,471 ₹11,849 Mumbai ~₹15,700 ~₹14,470 ~₹11,850 Kerala ~₹15,000–₹15,550 ₹14,255 ₹11,663 Surat ~₹15,436 ₹14,150 ₹11,578 Chennai ~₹15,000+ ~₹14,250+ Varies

What should gold buyers do?

Despite the recent fall, gold remains expensive by historical standards. Buyers planning jewellery purchases should remember that the quoted gold rate is not the final bill. GST, making charges and other jeweller-specific costs can significantly increase the amount payable. With global markets remaining volatile, gold prices could continue to see sharp moves in the coming sessions.

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