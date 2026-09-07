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Home > Business News > Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold Price Today, September 7: Check the latest 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates per gram in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other major Indian cities.

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold and silver prices in India (Image: AI-generated)
Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold and silver prices in India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 10:53 IST

Gold prices remained elevated in India on Monday, September 7, even as bullion prices saw some moderation in domestic and international markets. According to the latest available retail-rate data, 24K gold is around ₹15,480 per gram nationally, while 22K gold is around ₹14,190 per gram and 18K gold is around ₹11,610 per gram.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram: City-Wise Prices

Gold prices can vary slightly from one city to another because of local market conditions, taxes, transportation costs and jeweller-specific pricing. 

You Might Be Interested In
City 24K Gold/Gram 22K Gold/Gram 18K Gold/Gram
Delhi ₹15,495 ₹14,205 ₹11,625
Mumbai ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610
Chennai ₹15,667 ₹14,361 ₹12,131
Bengaluru ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610
Kolkata ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610
Hyderabad ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610
Pune ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610
Ahmedabad ₹15,485 ₹14,195 ₹11,615
Vadodara ₹15,485 ₹14,195 ₹11,615

Rates are indicative retail gold prices per gram and can change during the day.

Chennai Records Higher Gold Rates

Among the major cities listed, Chennai has the highest quoted rates, with 24K gold at ₹15,667 per gram, 22K at ₹14,361 and 18K at ₹12,131. Delhi, meanwhile, is marginally higher than Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for 24K and 22K gold.

Gold Prices Under Pressure

Domestic gold futures also declined on Monday, with MCX October gold trading around ₹1,52,274 per 10 grams in morning trade. The recent movement has been influenced by global interest-rate expectations, currency movements and changing investor demand for safe-haven assets.

What Buyers Should Know

The rates above should be treated as indicative market prices. The final price paid for jewellery can be higher after adding GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
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Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities
Tags: 18K gold rate today22k gold rate today24k gold rate todaygold price per gramgold price September 7 2026gold price todaygold rate in chennaigold rate in delhigold rate in mumbaiGold Rate Today September 7

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Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities

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Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities
Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities
Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities
Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities

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