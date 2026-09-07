Gold Price Today, September 7: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Per Gram In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold prices remained elevated in India on Monday, September 7, even as bullion prices saw some moderation in domestic and international markets. According to the latest available retail-rate data, 24K gold is around ₹15,480 per gram nationally, while 22K gold is around ₹14,190 per gram and 18K gold is around ₹11,610 per gram.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram: City-Wise Prices

Gold prices can vary slightly from one city to another because of local market conditions, taxes, transportation costs and jeweller-specific pricing.

City 24K Gold/Gram 22K Gold/Gram 18K Gold/Gram Delhi ₹15,495 ₹14,205 ₹11,625 Mumbai ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610 Chennai ₹15,667 ₹14,361 ₹12,131 Bengaluru ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610 Kolkata ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610 Hyderabad ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610 Pune ₹15,480 ₹14,190 ₹11,610 Ahmedabad ₹15,485 ₹14,195 ₹11,615 Vadodara ₹15,485 ₹14,195 ₹11,615

Rates are indicative retail gold prices per gram and can change during the day.

Chennai Records Higher Gold Rates

Among the major cities listed, Chennai has the highest quoted rates, with 24K gold at ₹15,667 per gram, 22K at ₹14,361 and 18K at ₹12,131. Delhi, meanwhile, is marginally higher than Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for 24K and 22K gold.

Gold Prices Under Pressure

Domestic gold futures also declined on Monday, with MCX October gold trading around ₹1,52,274 per 10 grams in morning trade. The recent movement has been influenced by global interest-rate expectations, currency movements and changing investor demand for safe-haven assets.

What Buyers Should Know

The rates above should be treated as indicative market prices. The final price paid for jewellery can be higher after adding GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Buyers should check the prevailing rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.

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