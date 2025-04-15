Home
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Gold Price Today: The Cost of Yellow Metal Is Rising – Are You Keeping Up With Goldman Sachs’ Predictions?

In futures trade, gold contracts for delivery traded in green at +0.3%  at Rs 93,279 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the time of writing this article. While silver contracts for Rs 94,680 at -0.20 %. This also indicates a rise in the price of Gold and Silver.

Gold Price Today: The Cost of Yellow Metal Is Rising – Are You Keeping Up With Goldman Sachs' Predictions?


Gold Price Today: Gold prices just shocked the markets, climbing amid rising fears over Trump’s tariff plans and their ripple effects on the global economy. Spot gold surged 0.1%, now trading at a stunning Rs9,404 per gram, while bullion smashed records in the previous session at Rs 9,504 per gram. US gold futures didn’t stay behind, jumping to Rs 9,448 per gram. As panic brews in financial circles, investors are rushing to the yellow metal for safety. Experts warn: if global tensions keep rising, gold prices could soar even higher — putting serious pressure on consumers and shaking up investment strategies.

What Determines the Price Of The Gold?

  • Inflation & Interest Rates
    High inflation typically drives gold prices up, as investors use it to protect their wealth. Lower interest rates also boost gold’s appeal since it doesn’t earn interest.
  • Strength of the US Dollar
    Gold is priced in US dollars globally. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for other currencies, increasing global demand and pushing prices higher.
  • Geopolitical & Economic Uncertainty
    Events like wars, trade tensions, or financial crises increase gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset, often leading to a price surge.
  • Stock Market Volatility
    During stock market downturns or high volatility, investors often move their money into gold, increasing demand and price.
  • Central Bank Actions
    Large-scale buying or selling of gold by central banks affects global prices. Increased buying typically drives prices up.
  • Demand & Supply
    Jewelry demand, industrial use, and investment buying (via ETFs, coins, or bars) influence prices. Limited mining output or supply constraints can also raise prices.
  • Speculation & Market Sentiment
    Traders and financial institutions speculating on gold futures can significantly impact pricing, often based on forecasts, news, or economic data.

What Does Goldman Sach Predict?

Hold on to your wallets, because gold is making a run for the stars! According to Goldman Sachs, gold prices could hit an eye-popping $4,500 per ounce by the end of 2025 if things go really haywire. We’re talking about serious “brace yourself” territory, fueled by the escalating US-China trade war and looming recession fears.

But wait, it gets even crazier. Goldman Sachs has already bumped up its 2025 gold price target to $3,700 per ounce—that’s a third price hike this year! And if you thought last week’s record high of $3,245.69 per ounce was wild, hold onto your gold chains, because we’re just getting started!

So why is everyone suddenly obsessed with gold? The answer is simple: with the US economy shaking and global tensions rising, gold is the shiny lifeboat everyone’s jumping into. Investors are scooping up gold bars, coins, and even ETFs like it’s Black Friday. And guess what? Central banks, especially in Asia, are on a gold-buying spree too.

With tariffs soaring and uncertainty ruling the day, gold is proving itself as the ultimate “don’t worry, I’ve got you” asset. Will you jump in, or will it slip through your fingers?

How To Check the Purity Of Gold

Here Are Golden Rules To Avoid Golden Fools

  • Look for a hallmark: The best way is to look for the hallmark provided on it. 22 karat gold, also known as 916 gold, will have a hallmark stamp on the back of 916.
  • Check for the BIS Standard Mark: On all the jewelry, you can look for a triangle with the letters “BIS” to underneath to ensure the purity of the gold.
  • Perform an acid test: This can be performed under guidance, where you can test the gold with nitric acid to check its purity
    Color Test: The yellow metal, Gold stays yellow always, it remains untarnished and retains its color. If your gold jewelry shows signs of fading or changes in color, it may not be pure.

MCX Gold, Silver Price Today

In futures trade, gold contracts for delivery traded in green at +0.3%  at Rs 93,279 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the time of writing this article. While silver contracts for Rs 94,680 at -0.20 %. This also indicates a rise in the price of Gold and Silver.

Check Out Gold Price In Your City-

The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 9,556 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 8,761 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 7,169 per gram for 18-karat gold (also called 999 gold).

City Gold Price (22 carat in Rs/gm) Gold Price (24 carat in Rs/gm)
Delhi Rs 8,735 Rs 9,533
Noida Rs 8,735 Rs 9,533
Lucknow Rs 8,735 Rs 9,533
Mumbai Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518
Bengaluru Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518
Chennai Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518
Pune Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518
Ahmadabad Rs 8,725 Rs 9,523
Kolkata Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518
Hyderabad Rs 8,720 Rs 9,518

Source: Good Return

