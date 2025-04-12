As demand soars, some sellers get shady, Real shady. Fake gold starts making its way into the market. And while it might look the part, it won't pass the test—or last the generations. These are sold at same gold price like the real one.

Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Surges To Rs 95,560 For 24 Carat — Here’s What You Should Know Before The Wedding Season Hits

Gold Price Today: While the Indian market is all set to hit the open button for the first season of weddings, the major buzz is around clothes, gold, and silver. And let’s be honest—gold steals the spotlight every time.

Buying gold is a tradition that’s thousands of years old in Hindu culture. It’s more than just a shiny gift—it’s sacred. When two families come together, gold is always part of the exchange. The bride? Drenched in gold. Relatives? Gifting gold like it’s candy. Over time, this beautiful tradition turned into a bit of a status symbol. The more gold at the wedding, the louder the town talks. No gold? No gossip.

Weddings Up, Gold Soars

Every time the Hindu wedding season kicks off, gold prices shoot up like confetti. The funny thing is, the price isn’t set based on local demand—India doesn’t get to decide that. Yet, right when we start shopping, the global market decides to party too. Prices rise thanks to international demand, geopolitical drama, and trade wars. Coincidence? Maybe. Convenient? Definitely not.

So yes, while India buys the most, it doesn’t get to bargain. Classic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Buy Gold Before The Wedding Season

The Hindu wedding season officially starts on April 13 this year, right after Kharmas ends. And you can bet people will rush to buy the yellow metal—price be damned. Because for us, gold isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity- A golden must-have.

Here’s the dark twist in the tale: as demand soars, some sellers get shady, Real shady. Fake gold starts making its way into the market. And while it might look the part, it won’t pass the test—or last the generations.

How To Check the Purity Of Gold

Here Are Golden Rules To Avoid Golden Fools

Look for a hallmark: The best way is to look for the hallmark provided on it. 22 karat gold, also known as 916 gold, will have a hallmark stamp on the back of 916.

The best way is to look for the hallmark provided on it. 22 karat gold, also known as 916 gold, will have a hallmark stamp on the back of 916. Check for the BIS Standard Mark: On all the jewelry, you can look for a triangle with the letters “BIS” to underneath to ensure the purity of the gold.

On all the jewelry, you can look for a triangle with the letters “BIS” to underneath to ensure the purity of the gold. Perform an acid test: This can be performed under guidance, where you can test the gold with nitric acid to check its purity

Color Test: The yellow metal, Gold stays yellow always, it remains untarnished and retains its color. If your gold jewelry shows signs of fading or changes in color, it may not be pure.

MCX Gold, Silver Price Today

In futures trade, gold contracts for delivery traded in green at +0.15% at Rs 93,887 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange at the time of writing this article. While silver contracts for Rs 94,300 at +0.1 %. This also indicates a rise in price of Gold and Silver.

Check Out Gold Price In Your City-

The price of gold in Delhi today is Rs 9,556 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 8,761 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 7,169 per gram for 18-karat gold (also called 999 gold).

City Gold Price (22 carat in Rs/gm) Gold Price (24 carat in Rs/gm) Delhi 8,761 9,556 Noida 8,761 9,556 Lucknow 8,761 9,556 Mumbai 8,746 9,541 Bengaluru 8,746 9,541 Chennai 8,746 9,541 Pune 8,746 9,541 Ahmadabad 8,761 9,546 Kolkata 8,746 9,541 Hyderabad 8,746 9,541

Source: Good Return

Also Read: “Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass